Quick design changes for your bathroom

It is easy to freshen up your bathroom with a few quick and easy changes. While the bigger fixtures such as the bath, shower and toilet fixtures might be difficult to change, they are often just the plain backdrop to your bathroom decor. It's the small decorative items and accessories that often contain the blooms of colour and tactile things that really enhance our experience of our bathrooms. Luckily these are the easiest bits of our bathroom to change!
Upgrading to plush textiles, new storage and adding new colours or gorgeous little accessories can make a huge difference. The best part is that these are so small that they provide a lot of bang for your buck. Not only that, but these small, luxury bathroom items have the potential to create that sumptuous, spa-like feel to a bathroom. So come with us to explore a few tips on how to make a few quick changes to your bathroom.
A large plant in a classic white ceramic pot like this will blend into most bathroom decors and create a pure, simple look. The atmosphere in a bathroom is very humid and perfect for most indoor plants. Ferns are often a good choice because they thrive in damp environments. The other great benefit is that the floors are usually waterproof, taps are close by and it's an ideal place to keep up your maintenance.
A bright, brand new shower curtain is one of the easiest ways to freshen up your bathroom. They are also a budget friendly choice so there's no harm in experimenting with a bold design. Consider a snazzy shower curtain by Juniqe. This online retailer offers a huge range of colourful designs ranging from animal prints to fine works of art.
There's nothing quite like hopping out of the shower and wrapping yourself in a new, soft towel. Perhaps the only rival might be a new plush bathmat under your feet. While plain white towels are a classic choice, but muter tones often convey a more subdued, elegant touch that's perfect for a spa-like decor. To really spoil yourself, choose some high quality Brazilian or Egyptian cotton towels. These are often weighty, soft to touch and almost always made from 100% cotton.
Tile stickers are a great way to spruce up your bathroom in a flash. Just have a look at this stylish stick design by Wanda Kzente. If you do go with this option, it's imperative to properly prepare and apply the stickers though to avoid that tacky peeling look. Make sure the area is clean and free from dust, line it up properly and starting from the top, peel off the adhesive layer. It's good to use a grouting tool to smooth out the tile from the centre and remove air pockets. One crucial issue though, is to make sure that the tile sticker is the same size as your original tile.
A new towel holder is a fairly simple DIY project. But if you're reluctant to play the home handyman, perhaps a ladder towel rack might be in order. This option is incredibly popular at the moment, which means that there are lots of options around. Simply find a beautiful small ladder, prop it up against the wall and hang your towels. To take it one step further, consider a ladder with a small shelf like this one by Portuegese designers Two.Six.
Let's face it, the storage spaces in our bathrooms can easily get very messy. Most people tend to add to their collections of products without throwing out older tubes. The products begin to build up and take over our spaces. To make matters worse, the garish designs of bottles and tubes of varying sizes and designs creates visual clutter. To avoid all this, organise a clean up and get some drawer dividers with inner compartments. For larger products, organise them into sections and store them in beautiful glass bottles or wicker baskets.
Many bathrooms are furnished with adhesive mirrors flat tacked to the wall. Why not add a little pizzazz by indulging in a small and outrageously ornate classic mirror like this. It will add a touch of class to your bathroom decor and make you feel that bit more special when you gaze in the morning mirror.
The issue of privacy means that most bathrooms already have very efficient curtains or blinds. But spending the money on a bright and colourful new blind or curtain is often a good investment. These coverings take up a relatively large amount of wall space and are often the easiest way to add a bit of extra spring to your bathroom decor.
