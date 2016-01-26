Elegance on a budget: the essential how to guide

Anyone who has ever tried to create an elegant room on a small budget can take heart in the idea that style can't be bought. In an age where so many of us are drowning in unnecessary things of questionable quality, this idea is truer than ever before.

Elegance is often defined as a restrained beauty. So in some ways, working with a small budget can actually be a benefit. In terms of interior design, this sense of restraint is created by using a small number of decorations to emphasize the essential beauty of a room. The skill lies is working out what elements to choose and how to arrange to allow their beauty to shine.

Keep reading for a few key themes and beautiful photos on how to create an elegant room. We promise to try and keep it within a small budget!