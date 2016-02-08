A Gem of an Urban Turkish Abode

To learn about Istanbul’s architecture is to delve into a history that is older than two millennia. This massive city holds on to the legacies left by the Byzantine, Ottoman and Genonese in one hand and the equally rich creative exploits of the locals in the other. This aspect of Turkey is not unknown to anyone. For years it has been recognised as a cultural melting pot. This unity in diversity is reflected in the way city continues its march through time. French author Pierre Loti was so overwhelmed by the city’s grand presence that he exclaimed, “Your name is the most enchanting one of all names which enchants me.”

Today’s Istanbul is more urbanised and global in its design aesthetics than ever. Its towering buildings stud the same sky already made gorgeous by Hagia Sophia, Dolmabahçe Palace, Obelisk of Thutmosis and Kiz Kulesi. Standing in the shadows of such enormous architectural masterpieces of the past it is difficult not to be influenced by them. Perhaps not so surprisingly, Istanbul’s modern homes still preserve the grandeur of the past in its nooks and corners. The following is one such home which incorporates very few yet refreshingly traditional design elements even in its contemporary set up.