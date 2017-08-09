Your browser is out-of-date.

A chic and stylish little apartment

Piso en Barcelona, demarcasueca demarcasueca Modern dining room Wood Grey
Simple, small but with all the little touches that make a space special, this little apartment designed by demarcasueca is filled with all the elements we love. Sometimes the interior architecture/design of a home itself is what makes it stunning and special and only an interior design disaster could distract from the beauty. In most cases however, we're given basic spaces to work with, apply a theme to and bring out something special. Just about any room or home can be transformed into a gorgeous, livable space as long as there's a vision and some thought given to seeing it through. 

1. The living and dining room is stylish and versatile, with soft fabrics and natural wood used throughout.

Piso en Barcelona, demarcasueca demarcasueca Modern dining room Wood Grey
2. From this angle we can see that they've kept it pretty minimal, but have managed to squeeze plenty of warmth into the room.

Piso en Barcelona, demarcasueca demarcasueca Modern dining room Wood White
3. Colour popping, such as through the addition of a canary yellow cabinet, can bring a necessary splash of energy into a room.

Piso en Barcelona, demarcasueca demarcasueca Modern dining room Wood White
4. It's back to basics with this little TV-stand set-up, but the storage block and shelf used on the wall add some practical character.

Piso en Barcelona, demarcasueca demarcasueca Modern living room Black
5. It's important to incorporate little mementos and bits and pieces that represent our interests, to ensure a house is a home.

Piso en Barcelona, demarcasueca demarcasueca Modern living room White
6. Again, we see smart storage and touches of personality.

Piso en Barcelona, demarcasueca demarcasueca Modern dining room Wood White
Do you like this apartment? Let us know in the comments section!

Discover home inspiration!

