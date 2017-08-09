Breathtaking style in a perfect Asian family home

Whether you're taking your first look at this impressive architectural marvel from the exterior or interior perspective, the beauty and precision of the structure is sure to strike you. Mixing elements of Asian and western design influence, we are presented with a masterful concoction of design theory that results in a visually pleasant and harmonious space. Taking advantage of its high ceilings and windows, light is able to flow effortlessly from room to room, ensuring that the mood is kept natural and the Feng Shui is able to delicately persist throughout. Topping the whole package off is the subtle attention to interior design, whereby the designers from 環境建築計画 have cleverly incorporate modern, Scandinavian elements and pinches of Japanese influence. Take a look for yourself and see if the aesthetic ticks as many boxes for you as it does for us.