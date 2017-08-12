A beautiful Asian apartment where wood is the star

There are many ways to define a beautiful apartment or home, and many ways to go about achieving it. It usually starts with identifying the design style that appeals to you most . In this stunning example presented to us by the design team at Camp Design inc. we can see that minimalism and traditional Asian themes with a focus on Feng Shui were incorporated when piecing the space together. The structure itself boasts natural wood and plenty of windows to allow for a flow of light, while the furniture has been kept to a minimum so as to accentuate the already stunning space.