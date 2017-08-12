Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful Asian apartment where wood is the star

花畑団地27号棟プロジェクト, Camp Design inc. Camp Design inc.
There are many ways to define a beautiful apartment or home, and many ways to go about achieving it. It usually starts with identifying the design style that appeals to you most . In this stunning example presented to us by the design team at Camp Design inc. we can see that minimalism and traditional Asian themes with a focus on Feng Shui were incorporated when piecing the space together. The structure itself boasts natural wood and plenty of windows to allow for a flow of light, while the furniture has been kept to a minimum so as to accentuate the already stunning space.  

1. Perhaps the only room in the apartment that is full of life and clutter, the dining and living area.

花畑団地27号棟プロジェクト, Camp Design inc. Camp Design inc.
2, The balcony is beautifully stripped back, but with the perfect little pop of yellow for some impact.

花畑団地27号棟プロジェクト, Camp Design inc. Camp Design inc.
3. The light tone wooden floorboards contrast beautifully with the white walls, and the window frames bring the whole space together.

花畑団地27号棟プロジェクト, Camp Design inc. Camp Design inc.
4. This little dining space sticks to the minimal theme and once again brings a pop of colour via the chair seat cushions.

花畑団地27号棟プロジェクト, Camp Design inc. Camp Design inc.
5. Functioning as a beautifully lit study space, this room is a perfectly tranquil space in which to get some work done.

花畑団地27号棟プロジェクト, Camp Design inc. Camp Design inc.
6. The enclosed balcony/outdoor area of the home fits seamlessly with the interior and allows extra light to flow into the home.

花畑団地27号棟プロジェクト, Camp Design inc. Camp Design inc.
