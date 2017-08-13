Your browser is out-of-date.

The perfectly decorated Singapore-style apartment

小さな空間が光あふれる広々リビングに, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
An home or apartment can be as beautifully built as possible, but if you cram it full of ugly furniture or don't apply a sense of spatial awareness, the whole thing can come out looking pretty sub-par. Luckily, in the case of this gorgeous structure, Style Koubou have done an immaculate job of filling it with equally beautiful and appealing decorative pieces. The result we see is a mix of the eclectic western style and the more traditional Asian style; a combination that is almost always appealing. Particularly noteworthy in this case is that statement piece, which comes in the form of a rug. In a space otherwise dominated by wooden tones, the rug introduces the perfect splash of colour. 

1. The thin, long space of the kitchen and dining areas is maximised to its full potential and brought to life by the statement rug.

小さな空間が光あふれる広々リビングに, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
2. By including a transparent shelving system, the rooms appear to flow into one another with more ease, avoiding boxing the spaces off.

小さな空間が光あふれる広々リビングに, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
2. From the perspective of the kitchen, we can see the way all of the spaces come together. Small but beautiful!

小さな空間が光あふれる広々リビングに, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
4. Sticking to a few simple but stunning furniture and decorative pieces usually results in the most appealing rooms.

小さな空間が光あふれる広々リビングに, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
4. In a small space it's important to take advantage of all nooks and crannies for storage, to help avoid a cluttered look and to maximise functionality.

小さな空間が光あふれる広々リビングに, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
6. The way the light flows through the wooden blinds sets a relaxing and energising mood in this Feng Shui-aware design.

小さな空間が光あふれる広々リビングに, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
7. Who said you have to choose between a dining and living room? It's all about deciding on what you truly want and making the necessary compromises.

小さな空間が光あふれる広々リビングに, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
8. We finish up with a look at the entrance, which also includes a cute little coloured rug; setting the mood and scene of the whole apartment.

小さな空間が光あふれる広々リビングに, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
Do you like this home? Let us know your thoughts!

