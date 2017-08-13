The perfectly decorated Singapore-style apartment

An home or apartment can be as beautifully built as possible, but if you cram it full of ugly furniture or don't apply a sense of spatial awareness, the whole thing can come out looking pretty sub-par. Luckily, in the case of this gorgeous structure, Style Koubou have done an immaculate job of filling it with equally beautiful and appealing decorative pieces. The result we see is a mix of the eclectic western style and the more traditional Asian style; a combination that is almost always appealing. Particularly noteworthy in this case is that statement piece, which comes in the form of a rug. In a space otherwise dominated by wooden tones, the rug introduces the perfect splash of colour.