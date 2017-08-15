A Japanese home you'll fall in love with

Perfectly minimal, breathtakingly stylish and oozing with all the elements of Japanese design that make it so lovable, this home in Kakamigahara truly does have it all. Japanese style is perhaps most renowned for its adherence to very specific design themes; the use of wood, the presence of plant life and the dedication to the principles of Feng Shui. This stunning, modern approach from the team at FUDO sticks to these traditional ideas and has all the necessary components for Japanese traditionalism plus all the trimmings necessary for modern life.