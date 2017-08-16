Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Clever design in a small apartment

homify Magazine homify Magazine
18VT_Relooking di un bilocale a Milano*, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Built-in kitchens White
Loading admin actions …

We've said it before and we'll say it again—small does not have to mean limited. Sure, when there aren't many square metres to work with, you'll likely have to make a few compromises but this doesn't mean downgrading the way you want to live in any way. It's all about finding the nooks and crannies, maximising the rooms and ensuring that each step is considered. Don't fill spaces with clutter, don't overreach and make sure you have a simple design theme in mind when decorating or buying furniture. This apartment, designed by Chantal Forzatti Architetto, is a perfect example of a small space that has been pushed to its full potential, all without taking it too far. Blending the Scandinavian and classic design schools and playing with a few clever storage hacks, the result we see is as breathtaking as it is smart.  

1. Opting for a loft is a great idea in a small apartment, as it obviously adds a lot of usable space.

18VT_Relooking di un bilocale a Milano*, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Modern living room Solid Wood White
Chantal Forzatti architetto

Chantal Forzatti architetto
Chantal Forzatti architetto
Chantal Forzatti architetto

2. By going for a loft, the designers have allowed space for a living room that is not at all over crowded.

18VT_Relooking di un bilocale a Milano*, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Modern living room Solid Wood White
Chantal Forzatti architetto

Chantal Forzatti architetto
Chantal Forzatti architetto
Chantal Forzatti architetto

3. This also means the creation of a staircase, which adds a stylish element to the space and opens up a nice storage area underneath.

18VT_Relooking di un bilocale a Milano*, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Modern living room Solid Wood White
Chantal Forzatti architetto

Chantal Forzatti architetto
Chantal Forzatti architetto
Chantal Forzatti architetto

4. For a small apartment, the kitchen is actually quite large and we love that they've added some character to it via the tiles and splashback.

18VT_Relooking di un bilocale a Milano*, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Built-in kitchens White
Chantal Forzatti architetto

Chantal Forzatti architetto
Chantal Forzatti architetto
Chantal Forzatti architetto

5. From this angle we can see the storage space that has been added underneath the staircase, which is is spacious but not at all overbearing.

18VT_Relooking di un bilocale a Milano*, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Modern living room White
Chantal Forzatti architetto

Chantal Forzatti architetto
Chantal Forzatti architetto
Chantal Forzatti architetto

6. Swinging the camera around 360 degrees we get a much better idea of how the whole apartment comes together, and just how clever it is.

18VT_Relooking di un bilocale a Milano*, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Multicolored
Chantal Forzatti architetto

Chantal Forzatti architetto
Chantal Forzatti architetto
Chantal Forzatti architetto

7. A long, thin space can be difficult to work with when it comes to the bathroom, but they've kept it simple and slim to ensure the space is as usable as possible.

18VT_Relooking di un bilocale a Milano*, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Modern bathroom Tiles Beige
Chantal Forzatti architetto

Chantal Forzatti architetto
Chantal Forzatti architetto
Chantal Forzatti architetto

If you like this pretty little apartment, you might also like: The tiny but super stylish apartment.

7 amazing tiny bedrooms to copy

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks