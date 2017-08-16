Clever design in a small apartment

We've said it before and we'll say it again—small does not have to mean limited. Sure, when there aren't many square metres to work with, you'll likely have to make a few compromises but this doesn't mean downgrading the way you want to live in any way. It's all about finding the nooks and crannies, maximising the rooms and ensuring that each step is considered. Don't fill spaces with clutter, don't overreach and make sure you have a simple design theme in mind when decorating or buying furniture. This apartment, designed by Chantal Forzatti Architetto, is a perfect example of a small space that has been pushed to its full potential, all without taking it too far. Blending the Scandinavian and classic design schools and playing with a few clever storage hacks, the result we see is as breathtaking as it is smart.