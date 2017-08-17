Your browser is out-of-date.

A classic apartment with Singapore-style touches

37VM_Ristrutturazione di un appartamento a Como, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Built-in kitchens White
Good classic style apartments embody their style and feature spaces filled with timelessly beautiful pieces. Even better classic homes take it up a notch by effortlessly threading contemporary and modern themes into the overall look, ensuring that the space doesn't look outdated. This apartment, designed by Chantal Forzatti Architetto achieves exactly that. By sticking to a mostly classic design approach but including bits and pieces of modern influence, the home feels not only classy but chic. 

1. The living room sees a mix of classic and modern themes, with the chairs embodying the former and the sofa representing the latter.

37VM_Ristrutturazione di un appartamento a Como, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Modern living room Grey
Chantal Forzatti architetto

2. The dining space is all kinds of classic, with a large round table surrounded by chairs—but the style of the table itself suggests a contemporary influence.

37VM_Ristrutturazione di un appartamento a Como, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Modern dining room White
Chantal Forzatti architetto

3. This angle shows the way the whole room comes together, and that the relatively large space is not overcluttered.

37VM_Ristrutturazione di un appartamento a Como, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Modern living room Grey
Chantal Forzatti architetto

4. Taking a closer look at the dining area, we are able to see that while the room is open-plan, this space is distinctly its own.

37VM_Ristrutturazione di un appartamento a Como, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Modern dining room White
Chantal Forzatti architetto

5. The kitchen, a purely modern marvel, features a second, smaller dining table which is a great way to add extra bench space and a less formal eating area.

37VM_Ristrutturazione di un appartamento a Como, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Built-in kitchens White
Chantal Forzatti architetto

6. The bathroom is small but has a modern-meets-classic vibe, and has no shortage of storage space.

37VM_Ristrutturazione di un appartamento a Como, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Modern bathroom Tiles Grey
Chantal Forzatti architetto

7. The first bedroom, featuring a single bed, has plenty of storage space which allows the room itself to stay relaxingly mess free!

37VM_Ristrutturazione di un appartamento a Como, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Baby room Blue
Chantal Forzatti architetto

8. The second bedroom allows space for a double bed, and the flowing white curtains bring a calming sense of relaxation to the room.

37VM_Ristrutturazione di un appartamento a Como, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Modern style bedroom Blue
Chantal Forzatti architetto

9. The master bathroom has all the trimmings necessary, and is beautifully modern in execution… but still has a touch of that classic feeling that we love.

37VM_Ristrutturazione di un appartamento a Como, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Modern bathroom Ceramic Beige
Chantal Forzatti architetto

