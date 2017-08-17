A classic apartment with Singapore-style touches

Good classic style apartments embody their style and feature spaces filled with timelessly beautiful pieces. Even better classic homes take it up a notch by effortlessly threading contemporary and modern themes into the overall look, ensuring that the space doesn't look outdated. This apartment, designed by Chantal Forzatti Architetto achieves exactly that. By sticking to a mostly classic design approach but including bits and pieces of modern influence, the home feels not only classy but chic.