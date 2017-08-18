Your browser is out-of-date.

A simple but breathtaking Japanese home

2nd, キリコ設計事務所
There's something about Japanese architecture and home design that gives it an edge above almost all other disciplines. Whether it's the touches of minimalism, the dedication to Feng Shui or the effortlessly considered nature of the entire structure inside and out… we're totally sold on it, and so is most of Singapore. This sharp but cosy space designed by Kiriko Archi leaves almost nothing wanting, featuring elements of traditional Japanese design as well as just the right amount of modern influence. From the maroon finish exterior to the glossy wooden tones of the interior, we wouldn't change a thing. 

1. The sharp lines of the exterior structure set a bold first impression, and suggest the beauty of the interior that awaits.

2nd, キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

2. While the structure itself is sprawling, the refined little wooden entrance brings an instant sense of cosiness.

2nd, キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

3. The upper floor, enclosed by a gorgeous slanting, wood-beam ceiling makes for a room that pops.

2nd, キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

4. Swinging the perspective around we get a better look at the modern, western influence that has crept in in the form of the Eames style chairs.

2nd, キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

5. The kitchen is wonderfully enclosed with a bar and ample storage space, connecting to the rest of the room seamlessly.

2nd, キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

6. This simple room is open to be furnished however the heart desires, and the splash of yellow suggests it could be a space for fun.

2nd, キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

7. The bold floor design here brings a natural feeling to the space, winking to the traditional Japanese garden and oozing with relaxing feeling.

2nd, キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

