A simple but breathtaking Japanese home

There's something about Japanese architecture and home design that gives it an edge above almost all other disciplines. Whether it's the touches of minimalism, the dedication to Feng Shui or the effortlessly considered nature of the entire structure inside and out… we're totally sold on it, and so is most of Singapore. This sharp but cosy space designed by Kiriko Archi leaves almost nothing wanting, featuring elements of traditional Japanese design as well as just the right amount of modern influence. From the maroon finish exterior to the glossy wooden tones of the interior, we wouldn't change a thing.