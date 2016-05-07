Tips to beautify a tiny one-room apartment

Why do we choose to live in a one-bedroom apartment? Because major cities are facing a huge space crunch and urban houses are available only at a premium. More often than not, our means fail to live up to our needs. Or perhaps for some of us, it is only a transitory shelter, a sort of a place to call home for two to three years before moving on to a different destination altogether.

Rented apartments do not appeal and we need a shelter to call our own. The reasons for living in a one bedroom apartment could be many, but the source of motivation for decorating it is rooted in our irresistible need of beautifying our surroundings irrespective of the situation we find ourselves in.

Many people in central Asia live in a tent known as ger or yurt. Being tents these are portable and are set up only for the span they occupy a specific place. Yet, that does not prevent them to exquisitely decorate the interior of these gers with opulent rugs and other handcrafted decorative items.

This tendency also helps human beings to make their surroundings more habitable and intimate. Moreover, it shows however small the space is it really can be decorated in a lovely fashion. Your one room apartment can also be decked up in similar ways if you only care to follow the steps mentioned below!