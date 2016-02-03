Ways to photograph your home interior/exterior

The huge revolution in photography equipment has led the average consumer to attempt more ambitious photographic projects than ever before. Most people with a good visual eye will take the occasional amazing shot, but this isn't a sure way to approach something as important as photographing your home for rental or sale purposes. People are visual and great photos are the most powerful tools you have to attract consumers. A sharp and well-exposed photo will show off the features of your home in a way that will really lure people in.

But interiors are tricky to photograph. A common reaction is to start looking for the latest and greatest equipment. But as every professional photographer loves to say, cameras don't make photos, people do. While the various technical challenges of real estate photography have been largely simplified and automated, a lot can be done with a basic consumer model camera or even a smartphone. Simple, readily accessible tips and tricks such as how to approach the preparation of your home, lighting and composition can make a huge difference.

So come with us to explore a few essential tricks of the trade and take your real estate photography to the next level.