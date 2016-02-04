How to create a space for blogging and vlogging at home?

People are visual creatures and that means that bloggers really need to be using photos and video if they want to build a decent list of subscribers. As people often say, pics get clicks. So even if you just plan on your blog being a primarily words driven product, good visuals are a great way to lift your blog to a more professional level.

A properly set up workspace is really key to incorporating pictures and video into your blog. This generally means having a small space permanently set aside to take pictures or video. While this is a little bit of initial work, the result will be a space with good, flexible lighting, a great background and an easy functionality. The best part is that you will only need to set it up once and tweak it now and then.

The payoff will be pictures or videos with a streamlined, visual consistency that makes a product recognisable amongst the millions of others out there. Let's not forget that a professional looking blog will also encourage visitors to explore more of your blog, become a subscriber or just wait for a video to load. So keep reading for a few tips to get you started.