How to decorate your bedroom according to Vastu shastra

Vastu shastra is an ancient architectural treatise that forms a part of Sthapatya Veda [architectural scripture]. It was conceived before the current era and was penned in Sanskrit. Not only does it elaborate on the construction and layout of the residential buildings, but also sacred sites, commercial premises and cities. A vastu compliant home forms a close bond with nature and cares for the health and happiness of its inhabitants. Similarly, a city planned following the tenets of Sthapatya Veda is structurally competent to fulfil the needs of its dwellers and is capable of ensuring their well being.

Armed with the superior knowledge of mathematics and geometry as well as an intrinsic understanding of the land, ancients of the world built such monumental edifices that continue to defy the test of time. In modern time unless built from scratch, it is difficult to create a completely vastu compliant home. The best we can do is to make subtle adjustments and seek remedy when such alterations are not possible. Our tips will help you to make these minor adjustments while for complete overhauling or remediation it would be advisable for you to consult a trustworthy vastu expert.