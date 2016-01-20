How to decorate your bedroom according to Vastu shastra

Vastu shastra is an ancient architectural treatise that forms a part of Sthapatya Veda [architectural scripture]. It was conceived before the current era and was penned in Sanskrit. Not only does it elaborate on the construction and layout of the residential buildings, but also sacred sites, commercial premises and cities. A vastu compliant home forms a close bond with nature and cares for the health and happiness of its inhabitants. Similarly, a city planned following the tenets of Sthapatya Veda is structurally competent to fulfil the needs of its dwellers and is capable of ensuring their well being.
Armed with the superior knowledge of mathematics and geometry as well as an intrinsic understanding of the land, ancients of the world built such monumental edifices that continue to defy the test of time. In modern time unless built from scratch, it is difficult to create a completely vastu compliant home. The best we can do is to make subtle adjustments and seek remedy when such alterations are not possible. Our tips will help you to make these minor adjustments while for complete overhauling or remediation it would be advisable for you to consult a trustworthy vastu expert.
A vastu shastra compliant bedroom should ideally occupy the south-west or north-west corner of a house or apartment. In case of multi-storey buildings the master bedroom should be positioned on any of the upper floors instead of the ground floor. For children, the bedroom is best positioned in northwest or east. A square shaped bedroom is considered ideal. Slightly rectangular shapes are also okay, but odd shaped ones are strictly prohibited.
Bedrooms in pale grey, light rose, green or dark blue shades are thought to be suitable for a vastu bedroom. Other soothing tones like beige, peach and certain earthen hues can be used in a bedroom as well. Bold tones and darker shades must be used sparingly or only as accent colours. White, orange and light yellow are too energetic and are best avoided in a place meant for resting and relaxation.
Avoid placing the bedroom door in south or south west corner. Both door and window openings should be spacious. This would allow positive flow of energy, air and light. Narrow windows, if any, must be in west. A door must open at least 90 degrees. It is believed this may help to let opportunities flow in your life.
A door should not be opposite to the bed so that when you sit up you need to face the door. If you are having more than one doors in your bedroom, for example one opening towards the corridor and the other to the terrace, this applies to both.
Furniture made of wood is best suited for a vastu bedroom. It is organic, classy and uniformly comfortable in colder climate and hot. Since most high quality wood like mahogany, cedar, sandalwood and teak are naturally resistant to insects, fungi inflected rots etc they are healthier options for bedroom furniture. However, these are expensive as well so hard pressed lumbar wood, pine etc could prove to be suitable alternatives.
In the day time, a vastu bedroom must have sufficient natural light to cheer up its interior. Use curtains and blinds like this room designed by Gislene Lopes Arquitetura E Design De Interiores to block the light when necessary. Artificial lighting must be adequate to create a relaxing atmosphere. But care should be taken to not to overwhelm this area with artificial light or ostentatious lighting fixtures.
On the other hand, this room must not be left in complete darkness even when you are taking rest here. Choose to install night lamps or floor lamp with dimmers to have some source of light even at night. It is better not to have any TV in a bedroom and air conditioner in the south west corner of the room.
Do not place mirror above the headboard or on the wall facing the bed. Mirror like shiny surfaces in the bedroom should be reduced to bare minimum. Mirrors tend to hold back your stress and do not let you relax whether awake or asleep. It would be better to have a separate dressing room with mirror or partition off the area where you are placing your dressing table.
A vastu bedroom requires very few decorative elements. Invite those that introduce a sense of serenity. A prominent painting or sculpture and a vase full of natural flowers are enough to cheer up your bedroom. Withered natural plants and flowers or dust covered synthetic ones must be removed promptly. These are dead objects and exude a sense of negativity. Anything that brings joy to your life is welcome in a vastu compliant space.