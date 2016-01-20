Tips for a modern Scandinavian look at home

What is now universally acclaimed as Scandinavian moderne or modern Scandinavian design is a product of trends that began in 1930s. A clear shift from decorative arts to a so called humanistic aesthetic became evident in the 1930 Stockholm Exhibition. A fierce schism between “funkis” (functional) and “tradis” (traditional) values was born. A blend of craft process with commercial productions gave birth to industrial arts. Home interiors prepared to introduce more sunshine, lightweight metallic or teak furniture based on necessity and very little ornamentation.

Though often considered an “outsider” to Scandinavian design trend, it is apt to recall one of 20th century’s most influential designers Verner Panton’s words in this regard. “The main purpose of my work is to provoke people into using their imagination. Most people spend their lives living in dreary, grey-beige conformity, mortally afraid of using colours. By experimenting with lighting, colours, textiles and furniture and utilising the latest technologies, I try to show new ways, to encourage people to use their fantastic imagination and make their surroundings more exciting.”

In their own ways Scandinavian designers are trying to give our homes a chic makeover for close to a century now. Today, we are going to reveal how exactly you can borrow ideas from their repertoire to give your home an authentic Scandinavian look.