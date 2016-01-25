Fabulous ideas for decorating a children’s bedroom

Decorating a children’s room is one of the most pleasurable experiences and privileges for every parent. Watching them saying their first words, taking their first steps or painting the walls with the murals of their imaginary world fills every parent with a sense of great pride. No doubt they need appropriate space and environment to grow up and be the blossoms they promise to be. For the same reason decorating a child’s room is not as straight forward as it seems to be.
Like all remodelling work, it has its share of hassles. While planning for a kid’s room you need to keep in mind the necessity of future expansions and alterations. A child is going to grow up fast with a mind and personality of his or her own. Certainly, you will need to take that into account while renovating the room to his or her liking. There are some basics though, that you will need to cover every time you think of building a new one or refurbishing the existing room for your child.
Take your child’s views in consideration when decorating a room for him or her. Incorporate both neutral and bright tones. Be playful with the choice of pictures and patterns that you decide to put up on the wall. Remember, you intend to create a cheerful ambience that would bring joy to your little one.
Themes based on popular stories, fairy tales, cartoon characters etc can be used to deck up the walls. Coat the walls with such paints that can be cleaned easily. This way you will give your child the freedom to adorn the walls with his or her imagination.
Base your plans on the availability of the space. Like any other room, a square shaped or slightly rectangular room is best suited for a child. It would be better if you can spare a formal room for the purpose, for though your bundle of joy is young now he or she will grow up sooner than you think.
An appropriately proportioned room is something that your child will be able to use well through his or her teenage years. If you are planning a room according to the ancient vastu wisdom you can place your kid’s bedroom in northwest, west or eastern side of your house.
This one is of paramount importance but often overlooked while planning a child’s room. By safety concerns, do not always think of elements outside the building but also within it. For example, you have large glass paned sliding or sash windows in the room. You will have to think of covering it with grilles even if temporarily. You can install decorative grilles or the so called invisible ones for the purpose. The same applies for the balcony.
Perhaps, it would be better to give your stairs the same treatment if they are not built with railings. Keep electrical switches away from the child’s reach. Agreed these may cause some unsightly constructions, but no stone can be left unturned where a child’s safety is concerned.
While planning for the room take into consideration the various necessities of a child. He or she would require a place to sleep, a place to study, a designated storage area and entertainment zone all in a single room. Make sure you do not clutter the space with undue elements.
If the room is not large enough to include a wardrobe or storage area plan a separate corner for it. But remember to give your child enough space to run around, be playful and mischievous even within a bedroom.
Bunk beds are very fashionable and cost effective solutions for a kid’s room. But in warmer cities or tropical climate, bunk beds can be a cause of considerable discomfort. The hot and sweaty atmosphere proves to be particularly unkind to those occupying the lower berths in a smaller room.
If space is not that big a concern, then having proper full bed is preferable. This will remain in use for a longer period of time as well compared to a bunk bed which you will need to discard as soon as your child outgrows it.
A child’s bedroom must have sufficient storage solutions. Children will require shelves to keep their books, stationery and other playthings. A wardrobe to accommodate their dresses, shoes and other accessories must be tucked in one corner of the room. Care should be taken to keep these free of any clutter, dust and stain that can pose later health hazards.
Having simple but classy shelves like the Millenium Park House, designed by Bronx, will be a fine addition to any room meant for the kids. Make sure you have comfortable chairs like these ones too so that the little ones would not require stressing their necks or backs. Perhaps, you may like to borrow an idea or two from this apartment which arranged a stylish child’s bedroom in its small confinement.