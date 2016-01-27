Tips on how to buy a beautiful rug for your home

We can have no magic carpet to actually transport us to that dream escape of ours, but look closely… isn’t that marvellous rug under your feet is magical beyond belief? If we care to observe minutely we will find plenty of magic unfolding all around us – the budding carnation under the bedroom window, moonlight deluding the terrace with its shimmering glow and so on. Out of all handmade creations decorating our homes even today, rugs are certainly the oldest. It can hardly be considered a mere decorative item, though it serves that purpose gloriously.

Depending on the climate, availability of raw material, skills and tastes rugs can be made of silk, wool, rice straw, special type of grass, choir and cotton. But everywhere they serve the same purpose – providing comfort to our feet in very cold temperature and hot, making the floor slip free, preserving it and generating acoustics benefits as well. Decorating a space or refurbishing it almost always involves investing in fresh carpeting for the floors. But how do we choose that perfect rug for us? Well, here is a brief guide to that.