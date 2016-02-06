Guide to creating an awesome media room

A media room is the ultimate domestic luxury. Sitting at pole position on many home owners' wish lists, these rooms provide more than simply a place to watch a film. As an extravagant accessory for stylishly designed and opulently adorned dwellings, home theatres are the epitome of lavish comfort. Offering their occupant a place to sit back, relax, and watch the latest Hollywood blockbuster in peace and privacy, these spaces are often truly magnificent. Whether large and spacious, or cosy and snug, a media room is an ideally intimate chance to create memories and moments with family and friends.

So how does one go about creating such a fabulous space? The good news is, there are numerous options, designs, and possibilities to build the perfect theatre experience. If you are considering the full entertainment package, why stop there? Think bars, pool tables, lighting, seating, and even wall art to ensure your space is second to none.

So today on homify we are taking a look at what it takes to fashion the very best media room. Check out our examples and tips below, to ensure your new domestic theatre is 5-star movie magic!