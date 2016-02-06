Guide to creating an awesome media room

A media room is the ultimate domestic luxury. Sitting at pole position on many home owners' wish lists, these rooms provide more than simply a place to watch a film. As an extravagant accessory for stylishly designed and opulently adorned dwellings, home theatres are the epitome of lavish comfort. Offering their occupant a place to sit back, relax, and watch the latest Hollywood blockbuster in peace and privacy, these spaces are often truly magnificent. Whether large and spacious, or cosy and snug, a media room is an ideally intimate chance to create memories and moments with family and friends.
So how does one go about creating such a fabulous space? The good news is, there are numerous options, designs, and possibilities to build the perfect theatre experience. If you are considering the full entertainment package, why stop there? Think bars, pool tables, lighting, seating, and even wall art to ensure your space is second to none.
So today on homify we are taking a look at what it takes to fashion the very best media room. Check out our examples and tips below, to ensure your new domestic theatre is 5-star movie magic!
Aside from the obvious entertainment requirements such as the projection screen, seating, and audio visual equipment, there is one other essential to ensuring your room is the ultimate home theatre destination, and that is a bar. A bar is exciting, luxurious, and the perfect accompaniment to a media space. Offering an area to relax before the main feature, a place to have a beverage, prepare a snack, or simply socialise is undoubtedly cool. If you want to keep the space family friendly, create your bar in the style of a cinema lobby with a popcorn maker, and replace the alcoholic drinks with a selection of candy and treats.
In this example we see a truly brilliant domestic media room and bar. Emulating an actual movie theatre, this space contains all the appropriate accessories to enjoy a fabulous evening with family and friends. The bar sits at the front of the space, with the screen at the rear, giving occupants a place to catch up with a cocktail before the film begins.
Next up we have another stylish, and undoubtedly fun addition that is sure to spice up your media room, and that is a pool table! Pool tables are fun for a range of ages, and these days can be purchased in numerous styles and designs, catering for virtually any interior aesthetic. Adding games to your home theatre space improves its usability, and contributes to building a fully functional, multi-purpose space.
In the image above, we are given a glimpse within a beautiful pool room. Connected to the media area, this contemporary nook also includes a bar, and a neat little space with refreshments. The lighting above the table is subtle in its glow, yet hugely impressive within the room, again adding to the practicality and luxury of the space.
One of the most important, yet most commonly ignored, design factors for a home theatre are the lighting choices. Lighting is a fundamental accessory for a media room, and can transform a space from dull and inviting, into fabulously welcoming.
This example is particularly successful. The lighting is moody and subtle, evoking a sense of mystery and intrigue within the space. Additionally, the designers have paired this directed light with dark walls and furniture, contributing to the overall ambience and essence of the home theatre.
If you are having trouble knowing where to begin with your lighting, it can often be beneficial to speak to a professional, and ensure your space is thoughtfully illuminated.
It may seem like an obvious point to make, but choosing the correct seating is often something many individuals forget to do. Some pick seats that are essentially uncomfortable, and others simply don't invest in a style and design that is suitable. When you think about it, most films these days are longer, often up to three hours in length. There could be nothing worse than sitting for that amount of time in a chair that is uncomfortable! Furthermore, you will want to pick a design that adds to the overall vibe and style of your space. If you have a traditional styled home, a normal recliner may suit, however, if your dwelling is modern, you might want to pick something that evokes a sense of contemporary cinema style.
Our example above is a great illustration of how one might consider thinking a little differently when choosing seating. The chairs are retro yet modern in their appeal, and work wonderfully with the ultra-contemporary feeling within the space.
Accessories can make or break a home theatre so it is important to get them correct at the start. Adding too many images, photographs, or ornamentation can create a distraction within the room, and remove focus from the actual purpose of the space. It is therefore crucial that you limit your accessories and accoutrements to the absolute essentials. When watching a film on a large screen within a dedicated theatre space, you want your attention to be solely on the movie that is playing. With unnecessary bits and pieces within the space, your eyes will have trouble maintaining focus.
Use this image above as a demonstration of what can be achieved. The photographs that have been chosen are pivotal to the success of the design. Evoking historic cinema charm, these designs work brilliantly within this compact space, and look effortlessly chic.
A media room is definitely an area of your home that benefits from a little daring and excitement. If you are looking to stretch your creative wings, why not think outside the box and decorate the walls. Currently the market is flooded with all manner of different wall mural designs, stickers, patterns and possibilities.
This is example is a lovely illustration of how a black and white mural can enhance the space, and evoke the essence of the room's purpose. An old camera sets the scene for a welcoming home theatre, and when paired with the bright purple and orange colour scheme, truly looks comfortable and exciting.
