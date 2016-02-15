Horse stables to luxurious holiday home

Today on homify we are travelling to Portugal where we will explore a luxurious rural home that was once a stable for horses. The property lies in Alcacer do Sal, a town in the southern Alentejo region of Portugal. The area is largely agricultural and this particular plot of land is blessed with a riverside setting and 14 hectares of tranquil surroundings.

The original 212 square meter building was composed of a central corridor with divisions running off each side for the stables. But once the architects Philip Rodrigues Inês Vicente and Marta Frazão of Atelier Data got hold of the property, its days of horse manure and hay were certainly numbered. We won't spill all the details just yet, but we will say that they created a luxurious rural holiday home that somehow manages to retain the essential rustic layout and simplicity of the original building and layout. Come with us on a photo tour for beautiful photos and interesting details.