A Rustic Dwelling by the Sea

Like nearly every other thriving place on earth, Jeju Island is experiencing the fast vanishing of its ancient architectural features. The island that once boasted of numerous rustic dwellings on the edge of the cliffs, no longer have those to beautify it’s pretty landscape.

Jeju, also known as Jejudo, is South Korea’s largest island and one of its prime tourist attractions. From natural lava tube caves to sculpture parks, rims of the volcanic craters to the secluded beaches by the sea Jeju has enough to engage visitors for days if not for months. Jeju city is fast becoming one of the most prosperous urban areas of South Korea. So it is nothing unnatural in people willing to spend more and more time in the various parts of its beautiful landscape.

Even while appreciating the unrefined surroundings, we do not always find comfort being away from the facilities of our modern homes, at least not for the longer run. So it becomes an architect’s responsibility to arrange for every kind of facility that modern houses can afford even within the four walls of a humble stone house. This rustic Jeju house designed by Z Lab aims to satisfy all our needs and more.