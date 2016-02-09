A Rustic Dwelling by the Sea

Like nearly every other thriving place on earth, Jeju Island is experiencing the fast vanishing of its ancient architectural features. The island that once boasted of numerous rustic dwellings on the edge of the cliffs, no longer have those to beautify it’s pretty landscape.
Jeju, also known as Jejudo, is South Korea’s largest island and one of its prime tourist attractions. From natural lava tube caves to sculpture parks, rims of the volcanic craters to the secluded beaches by the sea Jeju has enough to engage visitors for days if not for months. Jeju city is fast becoming one of the most prosperous urban areas of South Korea. So it is nothing unnatural in people willing to spend more and more time in the various parts of its beautiful landscape.
Even while appreciating the unrefined surroundings, we do not always find comfort being away from the facilities of our modern homes, at least not for the longer run. So it becomes an architect’s responsibility to arrange for every kind of facility that modern houses can afford even within the four walls of a humble stone house. This rustic Jeju house designed by Z Lab aims to satisfy all our needs and more.
When the evening sets in, the two buildings of Jeju house named Blind Whale, decorated with bright lights, resemble those small huts of Christmas decorations. The rough stony coastline possesses a less stern look. The nearby tombolo merges into the sea and the inhabitants of Jeju find themselves in the midst of domestic felicity. The stone walls protect the land from the erosive effects of saline water. But these two houses protrude the rocky walls and tantalizingly hover above the calm water below.
Blind Whale bears nearly all the characteristics of traditional Jeju dwellings including vaulted roofs, exposed walls and wooden beam. Except for the glistening surface of the floor, care has been taken to shun all the artificial glimmers of modern décor. Its interior follows the modern convention of open space living.
The living room cum entertainment area is decorated with stylish bench, coffee table, shelves and mirror. A partition separates it from a secondary bedroom. Thanks to the large glass doors, the entire space is permitted ample flow of natural air and light.
The kitchen and dining room area are tucked in one side of the living room. A modish wooden dining set graces the narrow confinement of the dining parlour. A rough boulder rock partition separates it from the basic kitchen. An abundance of artificial lighting and the presence of an air conditioner remind us that this is after all a space planned for modern human occupation.
The two buildings are separated by a small garden which like the interiors mentioned above showcases hardly any trace of refinement. While public quarters are set up in one of the buildings, the other is meant for private purposes only. A rocky path connect the small grassy land between the two.
A spacious bedroom suite occupies the other building. The interior décor possesses the same style and simplicity as the other building. Large glass panelled window and a modern door are built on the two longer and opposing walls.
The platform bed, lighted from underneath, is basic but comfortable. The en suite bathroom occupies one end of the building. Despite the very obvious simplicity, the room exudes a mirthful charm which also happens to be its greatest asset.
The other end of the room is dedicated to a cosy chat area cum pantry. Modern furniture including a fashionable bench with snug cushions, chair and storage units decorate the place. The crockery and other kitchen knick knacks are kept on the ledges mounted on the wall. If you wish to give your home a similarly rustic look then follow our suggestions here.
The ensuite bathroom has stylish white sanitary fittings. However, its walls have been kept suitably understated. There is a also bathtub placed in one corner of this rustic bathroom. The views of the sea, obtainable through the windows by the bathtub, seem to be a perfect adornment for this private space.
A tiny sea facing terrace, decorated with dining table and chairs, is built on the backyard. Despite the smallness of size this space does not seem oppressive at all. The radiant sky above and pretty face of the sea below create an alluring combination that helps expanding one’s views of life.
A path meanders by the Blind Whale. Flickering light shines on the wavy water below. Glowing light coming from one of the half opened windows reflect on the rain soaked surface of the concrete pathway. Soothing moonlight hides all the shabbiness of the surrounding and the world seems to be at peace with itself.