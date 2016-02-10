The Environmentally Friendly Container Home

It is not unusual for architects to seek unique sources of inspiration and conjure up new design projects based on that. It is hardly uncommon for them to find unusual material to realise their dreams. Frank Llyod Wright would often go to the heart of nature to find ideas for his projects. Modern designers, though, are faced with a very different kind of challenge. They are striving hard to make homes more environment friendly and preserve such elements of nature that are fast vanishing from our urban landscapes.

Architect Antony Brown, founder and principal of Ecosa Institute, made it his life’s mission to equip the next generation of architects and interior designers with such knowledge that will help them plan projects without being a slightest bit offensive to the nature. This container home is a live embodiment of his design philosophy permeated through Ecosa Design, the establishment instrumental in giving shape to many an unusual dream.