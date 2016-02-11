One Room Apartment Inspired by Pop Art

That one room apartments could be at once cosy and chic is apparent for some time now. So if you are thinking of turning your urban abode into a style statement then your chance is here. This one room apartment – alternatively called studio apartment which is not equivalent to a senior flexi flat of Singapore – is located in Savvinskaya Naberezhnaya, Moscow. Its youthfully vibrant interior is designed by APRIORI, a design firm led by Natalia Medvedeva. APRIORI’s ground breaking designs have already transformed the interiors of many residential buildings and commercial hubs in the region and abroad.

This residential project involved complete demolishing of interior walls, redistribution of the available space and clever planning for a comfortable living in mere 67 sq metres. Using pop art as inspiration helped the designer to delude the interior in bold colours yet create a reassuringly satisfying living space. We will now step inside the apartment to examine its various aspects.