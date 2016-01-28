Tips to best utilise the empty corners of your home

Courtesy the shortage of available living area in modern houses and urban apartments, making the best use of every square inch of a space has become such integral part of planning for the interiors. This is such a tricky business too because you fear for clutter in trying to make appropriate use of every corner. But since when did the designers feel hemmed in by such challenges?

Eliminating any sense of void is something we practice every day of our lives though often without paying any attention to it. In fact, to borrow Antonio Porchia’s words, “We become aware of the void as we fill it.” Empty corners of a room is a kind of void too, something that when filled in skilfully gives such satisfying results.

Be prepared to make your left brain work overtime. Yes, you will unearth a creative side in you that you may not have been in touch with lately. You may need to invest in a few articles, furniture etc custom made for the purpose. You may use your crafting skills for that purpose too.

Be rest assured it will be most worthy remodelling experience for you to have in a long time. Just to get you started we are sharing a few plans of making best use of the empty corners of your home here.