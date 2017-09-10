Container homes: the affordable modern solution!

It is becoming increasingly difficult to get onto the housing ladder in every country around the world, but we need to see the positive upside of that! The result of house prices increasing is, in the case of some amazingly inspired and talented architects, unusual and cost-effective home designs that will simply blow your mind and today, we are going to showcase a range of container houses.

We know what you're thinking, but YES, container homes really can be comfortable and stylish, while still remaining incredible value for money. Of course, a lot of work needs to be carried out, including thorough insulating, noise-proofing and all the comfortable touches that make a space a real home, with windows being essential as well, but once these tasks have been completed, you'd struggle to recognise the inside of an ex-shipping container! With fully functioning kitchens and bathrooms, as well as cosy living spaces, these innovative homes really could be the future of affordable housing, so come with us now and see what people before you have created already! We know you'll be incredibly inspired to buy your own container house!