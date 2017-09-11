The 9 wall colour trends you need to know about for 2017

Every year, interior designers tell us what they see as THE hues that we need to be decorating our homes with and while we are in September now, there is still plenty of time to get onboard with some of the wall colour trends for 2017!
Don't see embracing the wall colours of 2017 as an attempt to remain fashionable, as the shades and hues that we've picked out all have a wonderfully restorative effect on a home and your mood too! Come with us now and see which of these fabulous flights of colour appeal to you the most!
Trend wall colours for 2017 don't get much more regal or stunning than violet and purple, both of which really add a note of distinctive and dramatic style to any room in the home. We think they work particularly well in a bedroom, where you might enjoy a more sensual and opulent aesthetic.
Pastel tones bring a soft contrast into our home and also help to neutralise the energy found within the rooms. In 2017, a combination of gentle greens and soft grey tones has proven to be exceptionally popular, thanks to the natural touch that it interjects into a family home. Lovely, calming and so neutral, this really is a perfect way to embrace some trend colours in 2017, if you prefer a subtle hue.
The colour white is not only timeless, it makes every room look tidy and inviting—regardless of whether it is a bathroom or a cosy living area. This is why it has been a favourite colour for years already! Combined with other trendy shades, such as turquoise, white really comes alive and looks so fresh!
While pastel grey looks wonderful in combination with pale spring green, grey can work on it's own as well, if you choose a mid-tone. Think about using it for large pieces of furniture, as this will ground them with a little more neutrality and make sure that they stay on-trend for years!
You do know that pink isn't just for girls anymore, right? Well, a little pretty pastel pink goes a long way these days and creates a warm, inviting and cosy space that is impossible to resist. Pretty in summer, refreshing in spring and perfect for hunkering down in winter, rose pink is a real favourite trend colour of 2017.
There isn't a living creature that won't benefit from being surrounded by zingy green derived from nature itself, which is why chartreuse green is absolutely a worthy wall colour trend this year! We can't think of a better shade for any room in the house and when combined with white? It has serious wow factor!
While we are discussing zingy and refreshing hues, we HAVE to give a nod to the freshest of them all… lemon yellow! Cool, timeless and just interesting enough to detract from 'standard white', if you like an injection of colour but don't want to commit to anything too daring, this is definitely a popular choice to consider!
We could have simply said that all shades of grey are current home decor trends, but what would have been the fun in that? We wouldn't have been able to give special attention to the darkest grey of all… charcoal! Perfect for striking and eye-catching feature walls, dark grey is really exploding in interior design circles right now and it works so well alongside natural materials, such as warm wood!
Finally, we come to a tried and tested colour trend that simply won't quit; navy blue. A touch more elegant than black and warmer than grey, French navy is a beautiful hue for anyone wanting to experiment with brazen tones, free from the fear of not liking the end result. We really love navy blue on the walls of an elegant living room, especially with deep white skirting!
