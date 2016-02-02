Beautify your home with decorative items

Decorative items are an essential part of every home and not mere accessories. Even the ice age man could not escape the necessity of decorating their massive caves with beautiful works of art. Three years back a groundbreaking exhibition in the British Museum showed the strength of their artistic abilities. Beautiful pieces of sculpture, recreation of murals and basic ceramics adorned with various motifs were shown in the exhibition. This further asserted that how important it was for people to surround themselves with beautiful objects of art even 40,000 years ago.

William Morris, one of the most eminent designers of all time, considered the “the birth of popular or ornamental art” as “the birth of man’s intelligence.” In fact, for the primitive man the concept of ornamental art was alien. Their households possessed items that are as much beautiful as useful. Art was an integral part of their lives. It is only in modern time that we have created this schism between fine and decorative art. But in having attractive decorative pieces in our home we tend to combine the two in more ways than one. So let us see how best can we surround ourselves with beautiful works of decorative arts.