26 brilliant ideas for small kitchens

Kitchens are most definitely the heart of every home. Between the smell of fresh coffee and gorgeous cooking aromas, we all gravitate towards this warm focal point, but what about if you have a small kitchen? How can you accommodate everyone, while still enjoying some serious style and handy functionality? Well, we are about to tell you!
Professional kitchen planners can turn any small space into a giant show of great taste, but before you commission one to overhaul your cooking area, we want to show you a host of amazing ideas for small kitchens. Whether you like a rustic aesthetic or think that a modern kitchen for small rooms is the way to go, we have some brilliant ideas for you right here, so come and take a look!
With modular kitchens, you can add or subtract as many or as few cabinets as you need and as your needs evolve, so too can your kitchen.
You can eat in your small kitchen, if you include innovative dining furniture as well! A breakfast bar makes perfect sense.
It's amazing what a difference a statement light fixture or some bright plants can make, in a small space.
Galley kitchens don't make the best use of a small space, but a U-shaped design will open up a whole extra worktop!
Adding clever storage to your cabinets will really double or triple your functionality, without sacrificing any space.
Choosing light, bright colours, such as white, will really open up a small room! The more light reflects around, the bigger the kitchen will feel.
Don;t go cluttering up a small kitchen with accessories and trinkets that you don't need! A pared back and minimalist touch will keep things in proportion.
What if you live in a studio apartment? That's going to make a small kitchen even more vital! Well, this hidden installation really works perfectly!
If you can't choose one style of kitchen, why not combine a few elements that you love? Such as geometric tiles, exposed brick walls and modern cabinets.
Rustic kitchens always look amazing, especially in bijou rooms, as they bask in the extra cosiness of the dimensions!
Have you ever noticed what a big impact a little colour can have? You will now! Choosing a zingy accent colour for a small kitchen will really perk up the room.
Having a small space doesn't mean that you won't have a good budget, so why not seek out some seriously elegant furniture for your kitchen? Such as designer breakfast bar stools?
Natural wood always looks phenomenal, wherever you use it, so what better place than your small kitchen, to inject a little organic style?
Think you can't have a simple and functional kitchen, without focusing on all those little decorative details? You can! Look how charming this one is!
A little nod to the past never hurt anybody or failed to look great in a small kitchen! Why not choose one appliance as a focal point, such as a cool fridge?
As we've already said, a small kitchen doesn't mean that you have to have a cheap one, so if you have some cash to splash, you should invest in some of the best materials. Marble anyone?
Get creative with how your store your utensils and your small kitchen could be more usable than even far larger ones! Wall racks are a great solution.
If you have a bold streak, can we tempt you to consider pastel kitchen walls? Ice cream sundae shades and retro brights, such as turquoise, look amazing!
Wooden wall panelling, mismatched cabinets and simple appliances really add country charm to even the smallest of kitchens. Look at that stove!
Black with any primary colour as an accent will really make a small kitchen stand up and be counted. We love the idea of vibrant countertops, as seen here!
How about sidestepping all the usual ideas for a small kitchen and seeing if opposites do attract? We always like a traditional space with a few contemporary twists, don't you?
When space is in demand, do you know what works really well? Unfussy finishes, which is why an industrial look is perfect for a small kitchen. Galvanised ducting is never an ugly addition!
Small kitchens don't have to be all business, as this amazing one proves! A simple blackboard wall promises a host of interactive fun for everyone and you'd never lose a shopping list again.
Do you know what all small kitchens need? Incredible lighting! By illuminating every possible crevice, even a tony space will feel far more usable and comfortable.
Just look at the swish little dining table here! Talk about turning a small kitchen into a stylish hybrid room! The pendant lights really amplify the look!
Who says that you can't enjoy a little fancy decor in a small kitchen? Some frilly curtains, pretty floor tiles and a sweet colour scheme really have transformed the tiny dimensions here!
For even more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: 11 wonderful kitchen ideas you can copy.