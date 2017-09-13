26 brilliant ideas for small kitchens

Kitchens are most definitely the heart of every home. Between the smell of fresh coffee and gorgeous cooking aromas, we all gravitate towards this warm focal point, but what about if you have a small kitchen? How can you accommodate everyone, while still enjoying some serious style and handy functionality? Well, we are about to tell you!

Professional kitchen planners can turn any small space into a giant show of great taste, but before you commission one to overhaul your cooking area, we want to show you a host of amazing ideas for small kitchens. Whether you like a rustic aesthetic or think that a modern kitchen for small rooms is the way to go, we have some brilliant ideas for you right here, so come and take a look!