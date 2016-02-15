A fresh approach to Dutch design

Today on homify we will travel to Holland, where we will explore a functional family home with a traditional front facade, pitched roof and a sleek glass rear wall. The home, dubbed Villa Blaricum possesses glass panels, eclectic furnishings and pale, subtle varying wooden floors. Although the home is situated in a rather cold climate, the vast expanses of glazed glass allows for lots of light and easy communication with the lovely back garden.

Bok Architecture also infused the space with a bright, modern layout. The essential configuration and atmosphere of the ground floor is bright and open. There is a constant overlapping of spaces. But at the same time, the various spaces have their own essential function, privacy and space. We won't spill all the secrets just now however, but it's safe to say that there are a good for tips here for the home builder who wants the spacious ambience of open plan living without sacrificing the boundaries needed for the intimacy of separate living zones.

To see how all this was created and for a few more details, come with us on a photo tour of this contemporary Dutch home.