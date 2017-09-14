Which flooring is best for the kitchen?

Choosing the perfect kitchen floor is a tricky task, as you need to be sure that you're getting the perfect combination of gorgeous good looks and high-performance, which is why we want to show you a host of fantastic options today, each of which will last a lifetime, with the right care, whilst also looking phenomenal.

Ask any professional kitchen planner and they'll quickly tell you that the flooring in your kitchen needs to be a well-considered element, rather than a simple afterthought, once you've chosen your cabinets. Don't start thinking that the task is hopeless though, as there are a range of amazing options that happily combine beauty and functionality, so come with us now and see which ones appeal to you the most.