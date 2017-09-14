Which flooring is best for the kitchen?

Choosing the perfect kitchen floor is a tricky task, as you need to be sure that you're getting the perfect combination of gorgeous good looks and high-performance, which is why we want to show you a host of fantastic options today, each of which will last a lifetime, with the right care, whilst also looking phenomenal.
Ask any professional kitchen planner and they'll quickly tell you that the flooring in your kitchen needs to be a well-considered element, rather than a simple afterthought, once you've chosen your cabinets. Don't start thinking that the task is hopeless though, as there are a range of amazing options that happily combine beauty and functionality, so come with us now and see which ones appeal to you the most.
Ceramic tiles make for a perfect floor in the kitchen for a number of reasons. Firstly, they are hardwearing, sleek and are ideal for use on top of underfloor heating. Secondly, they come in an endless array of shapes, sizes, colours and patterns, which means that there will be a perfect style for EVERY kitchen.
Easy to clean, relatively simple to lay and phenomenally long-lasting, ceramic tiles make perfect sense in a kitchen, which is why they are such a classic choice!
Almost as popular as their ceramic counterparts, PVC tiles are a terrific kitchen addition that allow for some of the easiest installations, as the tiles themselves can be simply cut to size with a craft knife!
Offering huge variation in terms of colour and style, PVC tiles are wonderfully easy to clean and feel cushioning underfoot, making them a popular choice for family homes with young children.
Due to being made up of compressed natural materials, linoleum is a fantastic alternative for people who want the ease of a plastic-like kitchen floor covering, but without any of the allergy issues that can arise. In fact, linoleum is one of the best options, in terms of being hypoallergenic!
Aesthetically, linoleum is fantastic, as it creates a smooth, one-piece finish, but that in itself is a little tricky, as it will require a specialist to lay it. The finish is easy to maintain and clean and so sleek though, that it is worth a little extra cost.
You may not think that kitchen floorboards are a natural choice, given that even hardwood boards will be easy to mark and damage, but few other options offer the same levels of warmth and character. In a heritage home, for example, traditional wooden floorboards really do look incredible in a kitchen, but you will need to commit to a schedule of regular maintenance, which will include sanding, staining or oiling.
If you love the look of real wood flooring but think that it simply won't work in your home, you can think about laminate. You'll get that perfectly organic and stunning aesthetic, but with an extra edge of hardwearing construction that will prove vital in any kitchen.
Of course, laminate can be a little difficult to care for, as too much moisture, when cleaning it, can lead to the compressed material layers separating and peeling, so always be sure to follow the manufacturers instructions and use specialist cleaning materials.
Natural stone is our final suggestion for eye-catching and stylish kitchen flooring and what an option it is! Naturally resistant to water, solvents and damage, you'd have to work very hard to usurp the amazing aesthetic it creates and with so many varieties of stone to choose from, you will be spoilt for choice.
From marble through to granite, slate and even sandstone, your kitchen floor will really shine if you finish it in stone.
