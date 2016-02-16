A Futuristic home with Organic Lines

If you are familiar with Yayoi Kusama, the famous Japanese artist who works with vast fields of polka dots, you may recognise a smidgen of her influence in this highly stylised home.

The home is located in Juhu, a wealthy coastal suburb of Mumbai, India. It has been dubbed Trinity and was created by the interior designers from My Beautiful Life. The curved windows blend perfectly with the built in furniture and an almost all white decor. This is a home that has been stylised right down to the finest detail.

We can't quite decide if the end result is futuristic or delightfully retro. What we do know is that the space conjures up a sense of luxury, the 1960s, a scene out of the sci-fi cult classic film Barbarella or perhaps just a quirky world that is completely of its own.

Come with us on a photo tour as we explore this utterly unique home.