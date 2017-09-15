5 extreme house transformations to inspire your own

Knock down and completely rebuild or simply renovate and rehabilitate? This is the question that so many potential homeowners have to ask themselves, as well as their trusted architect! You might think that you've bought an outdated house that is way beyond converting, but wait! We've got five amazing renovation projects to show you today that could convince you to update instead of replace!

If you think you could have it in you to renovate a building, take a look at these before and after pictures and see what is possible, with a decent budget and a little imagination!