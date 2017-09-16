6 contemporary tile laying styles to consider

Tiles. They work in basically any room, can go on your walls or floors and add so much depth and class to a home, but the question you have to start asking yourself is… what style of tiles laying pattern do you want to follow?
We've noticed that people are getting increasingly creative with how they install relatively standard materials and we love it! It's all because interior designers are leading the way and showing us all that just because something has been done a certain way for a long time, that doesn't mean it's the ONLY way to go about it!
In terms of laying tiles, we are seeing oversized ceramics, unique laying patterns and even surprising effects coming to the foreground, but don't take our word for is, come and see for yourself! We think you'll spot something here that will be perfect for a stylish kitchen or stunning bathroom.
Gone are the days when your only tiles options were different coloured versions of standard 30 x 30 square ceramics, as these days, anything goes. Something we are really enjoying is the use of larger ceramics, in particular, a tile laying pattern with 30 x 60 tiles! Opting for oversized rectangular ceramics leads to avery contemporary finish that we think works perfectly with darker materials, such as the late seen in this picture, and with clearly defined grout lines emphasising the linear layout… what a look!
Metro tiles are THE latest tile trend that everybody is embracing and we can see why! You can choose from simple rectangular tiles or go for something a little fancier, with a bevelled edge, but it's the colour and laying pattern that you select which will really turn things up a notch!
White metro tiles are the standard, but literally every colour under the sun is now freely available, along with beautiful hues of grout! Once you've chosen your preferred colours, you then need to think about if you want your tiles staggered or aligned. For the traditional brick effect that you see here, staggered is the way to go!
If you want the practicality of tiles but like a more exotic aesthetic, wood-effect tiles are definitely the answer for you! Ceramic finishes have come a really long way, with wood-style tiles now being so realistic that people will actually reach out and touch your wall in a bid to understand what it is made of! We think this offers you a lovely combination of warmth and modern chic!
Herringbone isn't anything new, in terms of a beautiful laying pattern, but it is rather unusual to use it on your walls, with ceramic tiles! We think it's a revelation that adds instant contemporary glamour to any kitchen or bathroom and offers a unique opportunity to really tie the floor into the wall design as well.
Just look at this graduated colour effect!
You like tiles, but you don't want them covering absolutely every surface in your rooms, so what do you do? You use them on the floor and on a smaller percentage of your walls, to prevent water damage, and nowhere else! This gives you an amazing opportunity to invest in some super expensive and striking tiles, as you will need far fewer of them.
If you haven't been tempted with any of these ideas, maybe it's time for you to throw out the rulebook and unleash your own creativity! This could mean mixing a few colours together, combining different shapes and sizes of ceramics or maybe, even creating a mosaic wall of your won design! The question is, how creative are you feeling?
