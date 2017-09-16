6 contemporary tile laying styles to consider

Tiles. They work in basically any room, can go on your walls or floors and add so much depth and class to a home, but the question you have to start asking yourself is… what style of tiles laying pattern do you want to follow?

We've noticed that people are getting increasingly creative with how they install relatively standard materials and we love it! It's all because interior designers are leading the way and showing us all that just because something has been done a certain way for a long time, that doesn't mean it's the ONLY way to go about it!

In terms of laying tiles, we are seeing oversized ceramics, unique laying patterns and even surprising effects coming to the foreground, but don't take our word for is, come and see for yourself! We think you'll spot something here that will be perfect for a stylish kitchen or stunning bathroom.