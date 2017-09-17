Your browser is out-of-date.

6 mini-pools perfect for your garden

press profile homify press profile homify
Twin Plunge Pools , London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Colonial style pool
Loading admin actions …

You might be labouring under the misconception that a small garden means that your dreams of a pool need to be forgotten, but we are here today to tell you that you really CAN enjoy a touch of luxury! A mini-pool is a wonderful way to get the benefits of a swimming pool, even in a tiny garden, so if you have a few square feet to play with, a landscape architect that loves a challenge and a moderate budget, come with us now to see the small pools that could be the answers to your prayers!

1. A touch of luxury.

Piscina e Giardino , GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Modern pool
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

Would you just look at the levels of luxury that this mini-pool is giving access to! Wow! Just because a pool is small, it really doesn't mean that it has to be basic and what we love about this design particularly, is that it is so much more than just a water feature; it's a complete mini-pool terrace! Gorgeous!

2. Flexible and fun.

POOL UNDERLAY WARCO Bodenbeläge Modern pool
WARCO Bodenbeläge

POOL UNDERLAY

WARCO Bodenbeläge
WARCO Bodenbeläge
WARCO Bodenbeläge

If you want the freedom of having a pool in the warmer months and more garden space the rest of the time, a flexible option is definitely the right choice for you! Above-ground pools don't have to be seen as the less luxurious cousin of submerged designs, we actually just see them as the ultimate in practicality and family fun!

3. Year-round refreshment.

@wat Meersalzwasser-Tauchbecken / Minipool, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG Garden Swim baths & ponds
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG

design@garten GmbH & Co. KG
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG
design@garten GmbH & Co. KG

With a depth of 1.35m, what this mini-pool lacks in length, it certainly makes up for in depth! Ideal for simply submerging into, when the weather gets a little too hot, this plunge pool, complete with stylish LED lighting, makes a real statement in the garden. You could even add some water jets as well!

4. Specifically social.

Social Pool, Alfredo Barsuglia Alfredo Barsuglia Modern pool
Alfredo Barsuglia

Alfredo Barsuglia
Alfredo Barsuglia
Alfredo Barsuglia

This mini-pool is a very special installation, as it is found in the southern Californian Mojave Desert and is an art project! The creator, Alfredo Barsuglia, wanted to add a surprising element to a dry and dusty space and we think it shows that literally ANY space can play home to a mini-pool!

5. Perfect for athletes.

Swim Spas and Exercise Pools, Hot Tub Barn Hot Tub Barn Pool
Hot Tub Barn

Swim Spas and Exercise Pools

Hot Tub Barn
Hot Tub Barn
Hot Tub Barn

If you aren't in the market for a mini-pool garden addition, how about something small and under cover, like this amazing training version? With high-powered water jets to swim against, this is the ideal choice for any athletes that need to train regularly, but don;t have the luxury of a garden large enough to house an olympic pool. Seriously clever stuff!

6. All about relaxation.

Twin Plunge Pools , London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Colonial style pool
London Swimming Pool Company

Twin Plunge Pools

London Swimming Pool Company
London Swimming Pool Company
London Swimming Pool Company

You might not be able to swim a few lengths in this pool, but you will be able to sink in and enjoy the restorative bubble jets! With integrated bench seats, this is a sociable design that needs so little space, we could see something similar, though above-ground, working in terms of a mini-pool for a balcony. You see? You might not even need a garden at all!

For more pool inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 homes with pools you wish you had.

Are you considering installing a mini-pool now?

