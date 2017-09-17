6 mini-pools perfect for your garden

You might be labouring under the misconception that a small garden means that your dreams of a pool need to be forgotten, but we are here today to tell you that you really CAN enjoy a touch of luxury! A mini-pool is a wonderful way to get the benefits of a swimming pool, even in a tiny garden, so if you have a few square feet to play with, a landscape architect that loves a challenge and a moderate budget, come with us now to see the small pools that could be the answers to your prayers!
Would you just look at the levels of luxury that this mini-pool is giving access to! Wow! Just because a pool is small, it really doesn't mean that it has to be basic and what we love about this design particularly, is that it is so much more than just a water feature; it's a complete mini-pool terrace! Gorgeous!
If you want the freedom of having a pool in the warmer months and more garden space the rest of the time, a flexible option is definitely the right choice for you! Above-ground pools don't have to be seen as the less luxurious cousin of submerged designs, we actually just see them as the ultimate in practicality and family fun!
With a depth of 1.35m, what this mini-pool lacks in length, it certainly makes up for in depth! Ideal for simply submerging into, when the weather gets a little too hot, this plunge pool, complete with stylish LED lighting, makes a real statement in the garden. You could even add some water jets as well!
This mini-pool is a very special installation, as it is found in the southern Californian Mojave Desert and is an art project! The creator, Alfredo Barsuglia, wanted to add a surprising element to a dry and dusty space and we think it shows that literally ANY space can play home to a mini-pool!
If you aren't in the market for a mini-pool garden addition, how about something small and under cover, like this amazing training version? With high-powered water jets to swim against, this is the ideal choice for any athletes that need to train regularly, but don;t have the luxury of a garden large enough to house an olympic pool. Seriously clever stuff!
You might not be able to swim a few lengths in this pool, but you will be able to sink in and enjoy the restorative bubble jets! With integrated bench seats, this is a sociable design that needs so little space, we could see something similar, though above-ground, working in terms of a mini-pool for a balcony. You see? You might not even need a garden at all!
