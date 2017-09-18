6 amazing ways to hide your washing machine in the bathroom

When it's time to hide your washing machine, things can get a little contentious. After all, who says that you actually have to conceal it out of sight anyway? Appliances are getting a lot more visually appealing these days and you need to maintain easy access to them, but ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that short of having a dedicated laundry room, nobody really wants to have their washing machine out on show. With this sad fact in mind, we decided to look into the best ways to hide your washing machine, in a bathroom. It makes perfect sense, when you think about it, as all the plumbing you'll need will be in place and you won't need to sacrifice a lot of kitchen space either.
If you know that you need to find a new location for your appliances, come with us now as we show you exactly why a washing machine in the bathroom could be a natural solution!
Let's start simple. If you have a storage cupboard in your bathroom, that is the perfect place for hiding away your washing machine, especially if you can add a sliding door, to tuck everything away. As an extra organisational tip, wall shelves above your machine will come in handy for storing detergents and fresh laundry.
What if, and bear with us here, you seek to hide your washing machine in plain sight? By building your appliance into a corner, as part of your sink vanity unit or even into a large cabinet display, you will have easy access to your machine when you need it and, it won't look as though you are actually trying to hide it, which will make it draw less attention to itself.
We don't think that washing machine covers get much more simple than a stylish and chic curtain! By using the space under your sink to better effect, as a custom laundry zone, you will be tapping into anew level of functionality, but that doesn't mean that you want everyone to be able to see your genius! That's where a colour coordinated and pretty curtain comes in. Simple but effective.
With all the water connections in your bathroom already in place, it makes perfect sense to add your washing machine into the mix, as appose to hiring a plumber to come and create new faucets in a different room. The only problem, however, is that your machines can then, unwittingly, become the focal point of a bathroom. To combat this, how about adding extra organisational systems that grab more attentions? Hiding machines under shelves makes such good sense and gives you easy access to everything you'll need.
A small apartment can be a real problem, especially when it comes to housing bulky appliances, so the best solution really can be to buy smaller machines and to tuck them behind a door! It might sound a little provincial, but if it means that you don't need to waste valuable room on ugly appliances, it's worth a try, right?
We've talked a lot about washing machines, but what if you also have a tumble dryer? That's double the appliances to hide away, but we have the perfect solution! Stacking your appliances on top of each other will give you double the storage, in the same amount of space and then, you can add a pretty sliding door and hide everything away in one sweep! Genius!
