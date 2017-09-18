6 amazing ways to hide your washing machine in the bathroom

When it's time to hide your washing machine, things can get a little contentious. After all, who says that you actually have to conceal it out of sight anyway? Appliances are getting a lot more visually appealing these days and you need to maintain easy access to them, but ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that short of having a dedicated laundry room, nobody really wants to have their washing machine out on show. With this sad fact in mind, we decided to look into the best ways to hide your washing machine, in a bathroom. It makes perfect sense, when you think about it, as all the plumbing you'll need will be in place and you won't need to sacrifice a lot of kitchen space either.

If you know that you need to find a new location for your appliances, come with us now as we show you exactly why a washing machine in the bathroom could be a natural solution!