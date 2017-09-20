10 intelligent floor plans to inspire you

Before you start building a house, you'll need an architect onboard to draw up proposed floor plans, but if this sounds like a boring stage of the process, think again! what these dynamic illustrations and renderings show is exactly how your home COULD look and function, so you should be very excited to be a part of this, as it is when the floor plans are in front of you that you can make changes and alter the way your home will operate.

Why not come with us now, as we show you some fantastic floor plans that demonstrated just how useful these drawings are? We've selected a range of properties, so as to let you see that EVERY home can be planned to perfection, from contemporary villas through to simple bungalows.