House with a Sophisticated Sense of Style

To create an effortlessly elegant home combining the timeless elements of the past with the comforts of a contemporary house seems somewhat of impossibility within the confinements of urban apartments. The smallness of size is off putting enough. Yet, in our heart of hearts we still pine for such abodes of peace and relaxation that is graceful and ageless.

It is also true that to create a charming interior you hardly need its elements in grand proportions. Simple arrangement of tasteful furniture, a few nice decorative objects and a soothing colour scheme often create such powerful impact that all the gilds and glitters of a luxurious setting fail to match. But such delicate simplicity is not at all an easy thing to obtain.

The owners of this apartment were striving hard to get that unique feel in the interior of their home. In came VV Design, spearheaded by Barbara Shabelnikova, and helped them achieve that perfect balance between timeless grace, comfort and gentility. The results are here for you to see.