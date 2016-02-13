Family House with a Twist!

Kobe is one of the largest and more cosmopolitan cities of Japan. Its pleasant climate, opportunities of business and chances of leading a comfortable and prosperous life attract people from all around the world. The port city is also a renowned culinary destination and a place with numerous hot springs known as onsen. Besides completely rejuvenate the body, a dip in these onsens is believed to be curative of many ailments. With such beautiful spots like Mount Rokko, Sorakuen Garden and Nunobiki Herb Park Kobe established itself as an urban idyll of Japan.

However, such long list of attractions also made the city a rather congested place to live in. Like every urban vista of Japan, housing problem is a common concern here. Having a home of one’s own is a dream elusive to many. To counter this ongoing issue, various attempts are made from time to time to expand the city’s limits or better utilise the available space. One such attempt saw the transformation of an old golf course into a residential zone. This family was quick to grab the opportunities and set up their dream abode on the reclaimed playground of Kobe.