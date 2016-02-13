Family House with a Twist!

Kobe is one of the largest and more cosmopolitan cities of Japan. Its pleasant climate, opportunities of business and chances of leading a comfortable and prosperous life attract people from all around the world. The port city is also a renowned culinary destination and a place with numerous hot springs known as onsen. Besides completely rejuvenate the body, a dip in these onsens is believed to be curative of many ailments. With such beautiful spots like Mount Rokko, Sorakuen Garden and Nunobiki Herb Park Kobe established itself as an urban idyll of Japan.
However, such long list of attractions also made the city a rather congested place to live in. Like every urban vista of Japan, housing problem is a common concern here. Having a home of one’s own is a dream elusive to many. To counter this ongoing issue, various attempts are made from time to time to expand the city’s limits or better utilise the available space. One such attempt saw the transformation of an old golf course into a residential zone. This family was quick to grab the opportunities and set up their dream abode on the reclaimed playground of Kobe.
The Kobe family, however, needed someone’s help to see their dream turned into a viable solution. Love Design Homes provided answers to all their needs and was given the responsibility to handle the project. The project comprised two self-sufficient houses, one with four bedrooms and the other three. Together the two storey houses occupy about 241 sq metres of 804 sq metres’ plot.
Japan is practising minimalism in the interior of its homes for ages. This family dwelling follows the same ancient tradition. The modest décor comprises wooden floor and enclosures that also manage to cheer up the ambience. Other aspects of the room like a sectional sofa and tv cabinet are simple and suited to the space. Lighting fixtures are inspired by modern Scandinavian design and double up as decorative objects. A glimpse of the formal dining room and kitchen can be obtained from the lounge area.
The formal dining room cum kitchen has a reasonable space to work and entertain guests comfortably. It also has direct access to a terrace. The longer arms of this rectangular area are decked up with several windows and doors which help in constant flow of sunshine and air. Except for the grey floor it wears an almost all white look. Elaborate storage units occupy one side of this kitchen.
The corridors and hall exhibit a grey and white look. The simple staircase is also made of wood. Few decorative items try to brighten up the area otherwise planned without any ornamentation. This appears to be a good place to arrange a cosy chatting zone and enjoy the company of close friends and family members.
The second kitchen and dining space wears an almost exclusively wooden cloak. A stylish wooden dining set graces the central position. The kitchen worktop, cabinet and floor have the same tone and texture as the dining table and chairs.
The private part of the buildings, including the bedrooms, are styled in true Japanese tradition. Once again, the wooden elements create a powerful contrast with white wall panels and ceiling. Wood floors are covered with tatami mat. Simplicity is conscientiously maintained in design and décor.
Though having an unfussy décor, the bathroom boasts of extensive features. Wooden floor and vanity units complement the white sanitary fittings, walls and ceiling. A separate compartment is created to set up the bathtub.
The solarium is one of the highlights of this twin house. While skylight installations help pouring in the warm blessings of sun they also allow glimpses of the sky, something which is increasingly becoming difficult to obtain in Japan’s urban landscape. One corner of this spacious solarium is set up as a music room.
The solarium also acts as a bridge between the two separate private houses.
A coat of spicy green tone has given the kid’s room a livelier look. Though oblong in shape, it is spacious and full of natural light. Wooden floor brings a sense of warmth. Lighting fixtures work as decorative accents in this space too.
It is a rare luxury to have lush green garden for oneself in many a prominent Japanese city. This twin house not only has a small garden set in its own backyard but a terrace to enjoy the views of the surrounding as well. It comes decked with garden chairs and other facilities of comfort to enjoy sunny days and starry evenings in company of the near and dear ones.