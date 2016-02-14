A Modish Apartment Pulsating with Life

Campinas’ grassy fields and subtropical forest are things of past now. The memories of these are preserved in Area of Relevant Ecological Interest (ARIE). But the city, established in 1774 close to South Eastern coastline of Brazil, is now covered with dense concrete jungle. It would be somewhat of a redundancy to suggest how difficult it is to locate a plot to build a comfortable house or buy an apartment even after paying a premium in this highly populated urban jungle.
But magic does happen, especially when interior designers and owners of a place come together to plan for a delightfully designed space. It is no hidden secret that a well organised space can have all the benefits of modern life, look stunning and allow comfortable living for the inhabitants. Apartment Jatoba, designed by Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris is capable of providing and more.
It comes hardly as a surprise because Iara Kílaris boasts of an extensive portfolio consisting of residential, commercial and landscaping projects for more than a decade. So what is so special about this apartment? Let us find out now.
The apartment occupies 100 sq metres’ living area and is designed for a small family with children and pets. The elements of tropics create enchanting contrast on an otherwise white canvas. It looks surprisingly spacious and full of warmth and geniality. Interestingly, while trying to give away this roomy feeling Apartment Jatoba does not opt for a minimalist interior.
The colour palette is dominated by white and a host of extremely pale pastel shades. Cosy white sofas feel inviting enough. A chic glass top coffee table adds to the charm. Panelled walls are fitted with mirrors. Palm trees in their rocky beds bring back memories of Campinas’ once green habitat. A combination of ceiling mounted task and valance lighting cheer up the space. The latter also acts as a decorative element.
The dining area, set up in one part of the open style living room, banks on the clarity of white to exude a sumptuous feeling. The simplicity of the dining table is compensated by the opulence of the chairs. One wall is decorated with three dimensional wall paper and metallic wall art. A number of doors give access to various parts of the building. Ceiling mounted lighting fixture acts as a beautiful diadem to the entire area.
The lovely kitchen boasts of a number of stylish elements – curvaceous table, beautiful drop pendant lighting, luscious red bar stools and sufficient storage units. A sliding door gives direct access to the dining space. Doing so ensures that the public areas of the apartment are not affected by the smoke and fumes from the kitchen.
A corner of the apartment is reserved for setting up a laundry room. Considering the smallness of size this seems to be a remarkable achievement. Beautiful potted plants generate the same amiable feeling that is palpable elsewhere in the apartment.
Apartment Jatoba allows everyone to enjoy a private space for himself or herself, including the pets. A fashionable pet bed is kept in one part of the laundry room to make sure that it gets a sufficient amount of rest like the other members of the family. The paw art on the wall behind indicates this part of the apartment is reserved as a pet corner.
Moving on to the more intimate areas of the apartment, the master bedroom possesses a white and beige look merrily interrupted by snug red cushions. Mirrored surfaces of the wardrobe doors and mirror installed over the headboard help giving the room a more expansive look. Lighting fixtures and vase full of flowers act as precious ornamentation of this haven of peace and relaxation.
The bathroom wears a simple but stylish look. It too uses a combination of beige and white to bring forth the charm of a rather small space. Interior landscaping, decorative wall art and lighting help to introduce an element of cheer in its small confinement.
A private entertainment room occupies a small area. Like the living room, it is decorated with a cosy white sofa. But the show stopper of this part of the apartment is certainly the wooden tv cabinet which gives the entertainment space a vivacious makeover. A simple monochrome area rug covers the wooden floor.
One of the two children’s rooms is themed on butterflies. The peach and creamy tone of the room feels both merry and calming. It has a cosy bed supplied with beautifully upholstered cushions and a small study table. Mirrors are once again employed to give it a roomy feel.
While one of the children asked for a butterfly themed room the other requested Iara Kílaris for a fairy themed one. Their requests have been granted at once. Big and bold fairy wall paper and decorative objects adorn this tiny kid’s room. Perforated ceiling and panels exude a sense of starry night. Wooden floor plays a prominent part in cheering up the space as well.
It is a time to be completely in touch with the playful side of life. The dolls, neatly stacked in small circular shelves, in both the rooms create that lively atmosphere that children need in their impressionable age.
Thanks to the accents of red, children’s bathroom possesses a lively colour scheme. The sanitary fittings are installed keeping their requirements in mind. Curvy fittings and walls give this space an unusual and very graceful look.
A tastefully decorated barbecue area graces one small part of the narrow terrace. To make it feel appropriately homey, candles and flowers have been used. The chocolate flavoured wall, embellished with metallic wall art, and table are the only occurrence of such dark tone in the entire apartment.
A blend of interior rock garden and bold pots of green plants give this small terrace a unique feel. The open balcony has been made suitably child secure. A glimpse of the city can be obtained from the terrace, but only if the occupants feel the necessity of turning their eyes away from their beautiful home.