A Modish Apartment Pulsating with Life

Campinas’ grassy fields and subtropical forest are things of past now. The memories of these are preserved in Area of Relevant Ecological Interest (ARIE). But the city, established in 1774 close to South Eastern coastline of Brazil, is now covered with dense concrete jungle. It would be somewhat of a redundancy to suggest how difficult it is to locate a plot to build a comfortable house or buy an apartment even after paying a premium in this highly populated urban jungle.

But magic does happen, especially when interior designers and owners of a place come together to plan for a delightfully designed space. It is no hidden secret that a well organised space can have all the benefits of modern life, look stunning and allow comfortable living for the inhabitants. Apartment Jatoba, designed by Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris is capable of providing and more.

It comes hardly as a surprise because Iara Kílaris boasts of an extensive portfolio consisting of residential, commercial and landscaping projects for more than a decade. So what is so special about this apartment? Let us find out now.