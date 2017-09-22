Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

23 stunningly cost-effective garden fence ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
Loading admin actions …

Garden fencing ideas are necessary, but can quickly get super expensive, which is why we thought it might be good to show you a variety of cost-effective alternatives to standard hardwood panels. Ask any professional gardener and they'll tell you that you really can get a balance between beauty, privacy, light flow AND value, but if you're still doubting, just come and look at these 23 ideas and start planning your boundary upgrade!

1. For a pretty and cheap fencing idea, tall plants offer a softer look.

HOME STAGING EXTÉRIEUR OU L’ART DE BIEN VENDRE SON BIEN IMMOBILIER, SEVEN GARDEN SEVEN GARDEN Modern garden
SEVEN GARDEN

SEVEN GARDEN
SEVEN GARDEN
SEVEN GARDEN

2. Bamboo sheeting can be mixed with solid walls, to keep things cheaper.

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

3. Rustic wood brings a more organic flavour into play and doesn't cost as much as smooth, planed planks.

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Modern houses Glass Black modern loft,contemporary design,glazed dormer,kitchen extension,industrial,herringbone floor,timber fence,glazed extension,modern extension,london kitchen,extension,east dulwich
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd

East Dulwich 1

Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd

4. Woven bamboo can be easily tailored to fit perfectly, without hiring a pro. cheap fencing at its best!

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

5. Budget DIY store panels are simple to revamp.

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

6. Half-height panels are great for keeping the light flowing.

Canopy Lane Aralia Minimalist style garden Iron/Steel White
Aralia

Canopy Lane

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Chunky wood makes a more dramatic statement. Plus, you could use reclaimed pallets.

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

8. Wire and boulders won't break the bank but will look incredible.

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

9. How about half-height panels, stained a vibrant colour?

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden Selwood Products Ltd Minimalist style garden
Selwood Products Ltd

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden

Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd

10. Leftover decking can be put to great and cohesive use. No need to buy extra wood!

Ed's Shed, Ed Reeve Ed Reeve Minimalist style garden
Ed Reeve

Ed's Shed

Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve

11. Trellis fencing is perfect for those of you with green fingers.

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Country style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

12. Woven veneer is a super budget option that has an intriguing aesthetic.

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden, Quercus UK Ltd Quercus UK Ltd Country style garden
Quercus UK Ltd

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden

Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd

13. Unpainted picket panels are lovely for a country setting and cheap to boot!

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

14. A coat of white paint will turn a wooden picket fence into a dream!

Bossington House, Adisham Kent, Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Country style garden
Lee Evans Partnership

Bossington House, Adisham Kent

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

15. Integrated fencing and furniture? Now THAT'S a cost-effective way to hire a carpenter.

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern garden Sandstone
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

16. Small trellis panels are inexpensive and a great way to have a balance between light flow and privacy.

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Artificial hedging is the ultimate in fast, affordable and camouflaged fencing ideas!

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

18. Simple wire fencing is amazing, if you want your security to simply disappear and not cost you much.

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern garden
PKA Architects Ltd

Featherbrook House

PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd

19. Mesh fencing can be a perfect garden wall topper. It also looks modern and far fancier than the cost would have you think.

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

20. Reclaimed planks offer you a great chance to enjoy real privacy for very little money.

Lawn Perfect Stays Modern garden
Perfect Stays

Lawn

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

21. Cheap colourful plastic panels kill two birds with one stone; style and function!

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

22. Manufactured wood is a really inexpensive way to make unique fencing! It's so easy to cut and craft.

Brackenbury House, Neil Dusheiko Architects Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern garden
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Brackenbury House

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

23. It might look expensive, but stainless steel sheeting is shockingly cheap! So much so, you could have a custom design laser-cut into it!

Stainless Steel Fence Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Garden Accessories & decoration
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Stainless Steel Fence

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 easy ways to shape your garden.

10 intelligent floor plans to inspire you
Did you spot a lovely option fro your garden here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks