How much will a patio really cost to lay?

Choosing materials for your new patio can be something of a nightmare, as there are so many lovely options to consider, but always work to your budget. It's so easy to get carried away, but why land yourself in debt, just for a terrace?

Patio costs per square metre will vary dramatically, both in how much your materials cost and what your team of professionals will charge to work with them, but for a general guide, the following should apply:

• Manufactured Square Flags: The cheapest option, as these are easy to work with, come in a variety of ready-to-use sizes and are cost-effective to purchase.

• Stone-Style Paving: More costly, as they have the look and properties of quarried stone, but are a little easier to cut and manhandle. A good mid-range option.

• Sandstone Flags: At the upper end of the mid-range options, as quarrying costs are taken into account. Beautiful, easy to care for and not too hard to work with.

• High-Quality Textured Flags: The most expensive option, as they are crafted form pricey material. Qualified professionals will be needed, to ensure as little wastage as possible and this can result in higher costs.