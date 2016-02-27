A British home with an eclectic heart

This classic British home is located in Belgravia, a district in the west of London. The area is known as one of the most expensive areas in London and possesses a number of luxurious properties with similar period features. While the original architectural features of this particular property have been left largely unchanged, the interior has been lavishly reformed by British interior Designer Siobhan Loates.

For much of its history, this beautiful property was likely to have been decorated in a succession of traditional British styles. But after its recent transformation, it is now a home to many different influences and an eclectic ambience. At the same time, there is a solid British base to the decor and the vibrant decorations have been installed with a classic restraint. The final effect is elegant, lively and timeless.

Come with us on a photo tour to see how this harmonious and interesting home has come together.