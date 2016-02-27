A British home with an eclectic heart

This classic British home is located in Belgravia, a district in the west of London. The area is known as one of the most expensive areas in London and possesses a number of luxurious properties with similar period features. While the original architectural features of this particular property have been left largely unchanged, the interior has been lavishly reformed by British interior Designer Siobhan Loates.
For much of its history, this beautiful property was likely to have been decorated in a succession of traditional British styles. But after its recent transformation, it is now a home to many different influences and an eclectic ambience. At the same time, there is a solid British base to the decor and the vibrant decorations have been installed with a classic restraint. The final effect is elegant, lively and timeless.
Come with us on a photo tour to see how this harmonious and interesting home has come together.
The British designer spent many years in Africa and the Middle East and this is eclectic living room that clearly draws inspiration from several cultures. The base colour of the living room is a classic off-white. The plush English furnishings extend this colour palette. But an extra wow factor has been introduced through the gorgeous ethnic mirror feature above the fireplace. The vibrant lines of the wooden feature are continued through the shoots of the flowers and the colour is reflected in the gold blinds. The overall effect is eclectic and yet cohesive.
In the lavish dining room, we have a white base colour with a strong, secondary grey colour. The decadent decor in this dining room has been created by the extravagant use of wall mirrors, mirrored furniture and of course the chandelier. A star shaped mirror adds a bit of pizzazz to the room. All this unconstrained decadence may have gotten a little over the top, except that it's all held together by a restrained colour palette. There is little to the finishes except for glass, white paint and mute blue greys.
The classic green floral wallpaper here has been used to add a little British springtime flair. The area has been furnished minimally and the gorgeous wallpaper has been left to dominate the space. This little area would be perfect as a reader corner or just a quiet place to have a cup of tea. It is a great example of how easily beautiful wallpaper can be used to create a little zone within a large space.
It can be tricky to create a modern kitchen while retaining a sense of connection to the rest of an older-style home. But here, we can see how minimalist, white glossy surfaces have been used to mirror the reflective themes from the living room. Gorgeous kitchen skylights add that all important light to brighten up the space. For that final touch of zest, consider the modern black kitchen chairs. They add that extra bit of pizzazz, while remaining subtle enough to fit seamlessly into the rest of the decor.
Before we talk about the interior design of this hallway, we just want to acknowledge the gorgeous glass partition in the archway here. Thankfully, the interior design has allowed the beauty of these features to remain centre-stage, while exerting her influence in other ways. On first glance this area seems quite bright and airy. But it's deceiving because the hallway here is quite narrow. To counter this, the designer has installed mirror panels along the hallway. The glassy effect bounces around light and suits the original features of the passageway.
In the elegant bedroom, we find a subdued aesthetic that draws on the classical elements seen in the other rooms. The colour palette is a soft grey and the pillows are velvet. The total effect is both sophisticated and cosy. For the final touch, an antique dressing table adds to the abundance of mirrors in this unique English home.
