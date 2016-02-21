Weekend getaway with five star comforts

The owners of this modern Brazilian house were very clear about their requirements. They were looking to build a weekend getaway for themselves that is simple, practical and sophisticated. They wanted their house to be surrounded with meticulously planned garden. Owners should have be able to cherish glimpses of the horizon, whenever they wish to, from the comforts of their home. Together with landscape designer Alex Hanazaki, Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos has tried to give shape to their dream weekend refuge.
Consuelo Jorge planned the interior so, even being limited by the confinement of the house, the inhabitants may savour the enjoyments of a real holiday. No efforts have been spared to deck up this house with such facilities that latest technological developments have so far been able to introduce.
The house is located in the town of Itu famed for rich history and cultural exploits. Sprawling green farmyards occupy a greater part of its landscape. Facilities of camping and enjoy a closeness with countryside galore. The owners of Casa em Itu seemed to have selected the perfect spot for their holiday home.
The two storey house is built on a generously sized plot of 2,500 sq metres. The living area occupies 737 sq metres’ of this. The project commenced in March, 2012 and became ready for occupation more than a year and a half later in December, 2013. The free style façade, clear lines and large glass panelled windows promptly inform that you are about to enter in a contemporary styled home.
The infinity swimming pool is so built that it forms almost a natural part of the garden itself. It is bordered with São Gabriel granite. However, it is forced to share its glory with the beautiful wooden deck that surrounds the pool. The latter is duly decorated with suitable lighting fixtures and lounge chairs.
Another striking feature of this patio is a small but meticulously decorated chatting area. It is decked up with cosily cushioned benches and a fire pit built in the shade of an ipe tree. The entire patio is illuminated with Next Drop 4 Outdoor floor lamps. To have such a beautiful courtyard for your home why not check out these tips of ours?
A lounge is set up in the veranda. It is decorated with a cosy white sofa Monaco, stylish Filo side tables and Sweet armchairs. Shaded from scorching sunlight, this place is best used in the summer afternoons to have a hearty chat with close friends and family members.
Casa em Itu’s beautiful garden is not the only place to have a mute conversation with nature. Vertical gardens planned on both sides of the entrance virtually steps inside the four walls of the living room, perhaps to have a greater say in the affairs of domestic felicity. Like the private grounds, tropical plants and ferns embellish the vertical garden too.
The stylish living room wears an almost exclusively all grey look, but manages to look warm and inviting in spite of that. Irrespective of the presence of grey tone Micasa Sofa Lovers, the scene stealer appears to be a couple of Amoeba Highback chairs. Colourful artworks and a modish coffee table introduce an extra layer of geniality in the space.
A part of the living room doubles up as a home theatre. The prominent feature in this area is the floor to ceiling shelves decorated tastefully with various decorative objects, books and mementoes. A hobby area is also set in the same space as the media room. Courtesy the Cinex glass panels, the area forms an integral part of the adjoining dining room and outdoor patio.
Various simple decorative elements liven up the atmosphere of the living room. The staircase acts as a floating sculpture in this space. It is carpeted with a thin layer of wood making it look rather unique. This grants access to the private part of the building.
Casa em Itu boasts of five bedroom suites all promising the very best of luxury comfort. The focal point of the master bedroom is occupied by a fashionably upholstered bed from Moreno furniture. Lighting fixtures with adjustable arms placed on the side tables introduce an element of fun in the otherwise grey and white room. Cabinet doors are made of shiny Cinex glass.
Somewhat expectedly the children’s dormitory is dressed up in the liveliest of shades in the entire building. It is provided with wood flooring, comfortable beds and cabinets. A curious looking lighting fixture made of DNA by next graces the tea table.
Every room of Casa em Itu is fitted with chic furniture. But the fabric covered Anna Jader Almeida dining chairs seem to be the most stylishly designed piece in the entire building. They are upholstered in grey tone fabric by Sumbrella Solid Lea d Chine da Regatta. The slim top of the modern table complements the set perfectly. The bright orange side board and wide glass windows induce that element of cheerfulness needed by this space.
Grey porcelain Mineral Argento of Portobello creates a nice contrast with the white storage units and kitchen counter. A house with this scale has to have a fully professional kitchen. Tasteful decor and a collection of modern amenities answer to these necessities. With its attractive look, a chic chandelier brightens up the space. The house also has a barbecue area next to the lounge.
The bathroom is decked in completely different colour scheme than the rest of the building. Matt black round glass mosaic that covers the walls gives it a smart look. Other aspects of the bathroom, including the mirror and bathroom counter, are decorated to complement the walls.