Weekend getaway with five star comforts

The owners of this modern Brazilian house were very clear about their requirements. They were looking to build a weekend getaway for themselves that is simple, practical and sophisticated. They wanted their house to be surrounded with meticulously planned garden. Owners should have be able to cherish glimpses of the horizon, whenever they wish to, from the comforts of their home. Together with landscape designer Alex Hanazaki, Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos has tried to give shape to their dream weekend refuge.

Consuelo Jorge planned the interior so, even being limited by the confinement of the house, the inhabitants may savour the enjoyments of a real holiday. No efforts have been spared to deck up this house with such facilities that latest technological developments have so far been able to introduce.

The house is located in the town of Itu famed for rich history and cultural exploits. Sprawling green farmyards occupy a greater part of its landscape. Facilities of camping and enjoy a closeness with countryside galore. The owners of Casa em Itu seemed to have selected the perfect spot for their holiday home.