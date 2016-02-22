Inspired by the magical colours of Provence

The apartment that we are about to introduce today is inspired by the colours of Provence, France. Speak of Provence and the images of lavender fields spreading till the horizon appears in our mind’s eye. Then there are those vivid yellow ochre land of Roussillon, lush green vineyards, azure blue depth just beyond the coastline of Côte d’Azur and luscious ruddiness of rosé to keep you engaged all day long. Since the days of Paul Cezanne nobody has managed to capture the beauty Provence in so impactful terms.

The difficulties of transferring the essence of Provence countryside to a city far away from its sun kissed existence are many. But the owners were adamant to have a bit of Provence within the four walls of their apartment. Fortunately for them, they found a designer who looks forward to such challenges. U-Style Design Studio has given shape to many dreams far more audacious than that. The designer found the exact recipe suited to their customer’s tastes and a vibrantly colourful apartment interior was arranged.