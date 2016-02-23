Environment friendly tropical residence

Living in such a way that creates minimal harm to nature is not the sole responsibility of some government or private organisation. It is a task that needs our collective effort for we have offended this tender green planet of ours long and harshly enough. The necessity of building modern, comfortable and eco conscious homes came into the fore in the later half of the last century. Rapid industrialisation, urbanisation and use of modern vehicles have already started taking a toll on our ecosystem. We desperately needed a solution to stop and reverse the destructive process, something that unfortunately eludes us to this date.

So to continue living harmoniously with nature we started developing houses that are energy efficient, use recycled materials and alternate sources of energy. Contemporary architects started coming up with newer plans that would ensure that our modern way of living does not become a curse for future generations. This house in Florianópolis, planned by Marchetti Bonnetti, is not only eco conscious but also fashionable in its design. To experience it best, we will now step inside the Residência Premiê.