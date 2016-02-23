At home with the wilder side of nature

Brazil has of a long and illustrious history in cattle and horse ranching. Besides wild flora and fauna, the fertile Amazonian basin also provides shelter to thousands of domesticated animals and their herders. Naturally this landscape is studded with beautifully decorated rustic ranch houses. Even those who do not consider horse or cattle breeding anything else than a hobby for them often choose this area to set up their ranch homes. Then there are others who do not indulge in these passions at all, but set up a ranch style home here out of their love for this beautiful landscape.

Ranch style architecture is gaining in popularity since late 1990s. The open floor plans, large windows, asymmetrical design and a plethora of other features resonate with the idea of modern architecture. On top of everything, it allows an escape from the stifled existence of small urban houses into a wild vista and satisfies that child within who forever wishes to run uninhibited on the grassy lawn in front of the house.