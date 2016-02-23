At home with the wilder side of nature

Brazil has of a long and illustrious history in cattle and horse ranching. Besides wild flora and fauna, the fertile Amazonian basin also provides shelter to thousands of domesticated animals and their herders. Naturally this landscape is studded with beautifully decorated rustic ranch houses. Even those who do not consider horse or cattle breeding anything else than a hobby for them often choose this area to set up their ranch homes. Then there are others who do not indulge in these passions at all, but set up a ranch style home here out of their love for this beautiful landscape.
Ranch style architecture is gaining in popularity since late 1990s. The open floor plans, large windows, asymmetrical design and a plethora of other features resonate with the idea of modern architecture. On top of everything, it allows an escape from the stifled existence of small urban houses into a wild vista and satisfies that child within who forever wishes to run uninhibited on the grassy lawn in front of the house.
Ranches are no longer the simple earthly paradises that they once used to be. They have undergone many makeovers throughout the past century to become sprawling bungalows set in the middle of lush green fields. In the process, many of their inherent modesty have been replaced with amenities of modern comfort. This ranch style house too boasts of innumerable contemporary features and chic interior. However, it also manages to preserve some of the very basic structural features of a ranch. If you wish to build an irresistibly chic rustic home you must not forget going through this post.
The sprawling open style living room planned by Espaço Gláucia Britto, is decked up with chesterfield sofas, stylish chairs, curvy stools, rustic benches and tables. Numerous decorative objects and potted plants jazz up the area. The monochromatic area rug covers a part of the glossy tiled floor. The roof above retains some of the rusticity of the original ranch style houses. It is no fault of the designer if the views of the outside, obtainable through large glass windows, still manage to overpower all the decorations of the interior in terms of sheer beauty.
This ranch has more than one intimate chat areas set up throughout its expansive interior. This one, put up slightly away from the formal living room, is one of them. If the grey tone of sofa seems to be a rather off putting aspect for such a cosy space as this, it was more than made up by the stylish wooden tables. Presence of flowers, plants, candles and a large gracefully framed mirror make this look even homier.
Trendy dining chairs, upholstered in earthen shade, surround a beautifully handcrafted table. A couple of crystal chandeliers add a touch of glamour. The wood panelling on the wall, adorned with tastefully framed floral motifs, increase the geniality of the atmosphere.
The square shaped kitchen seems to be almost floating in this vast arena. It is built with utmost care and supplied with all the latest amenities that a professional kitchen can boast of. Leather chairs surround one side of it which acts as a bar counter. Another dining space, this time adorned with round top dining table and colourful chairs, has been created close by.
Courtesy the use of luxurious leather tables, lounge chairs and sofas, the entertainment zone cum library boasts of lavish décor. The cushions and area rug wear a blue and white look. Besides the glass top corner table holding a table lamp, a stylishly framed mirror compensate for any lack or ornamentation, perceived or actual. The book case is occupied by few books and a few more decorative objects.
The master bedroom is embellished with wicker bed and chair as well as wooden side tables and wardrobes. To offset the smallness of size earthen tones and white have been used rampantly here. Wall mounted task lighting, flowers and candles help set in the mellow mood.
One of the secondary bedrooms is decorated with fancy wallpaper, fabric covered bed and side table with mirrored surfaces. Mirrors also feature prominently among a series of decorative items some of which are placed on a low shelf above the headboard. The beautiful lighting fixture easily qualifies as one of the most stylish features of the entire room.
The children’s room too follows the same decorative scheme as the other secondary rooms. This is decked with a blue accent which appears on headboard of the cots, wallpaper and cushioned chair. The wardrobes make use of chic wooden doors. A number of decorative mirrors grace the wall above the headboard.
Though modern in design, the bathroom is relatively simple in styling. It is decorated with florid wall paper and a curvaceous mirror. The bathroom also uses potted plants, flowers and candles to freshen up its interior.