A flamboyant family home

Nothing really matches or even surpasses our need of self preservation except the urge of providing comfort and security to our nearest and dearest ones. Detached or semi-detached houses meant for single families often epitomise our need of ensuring the safety and wellbeing for the members of our family. The Netherlands are considered the birthplace of single free standing family houses or more appropriately the modern versions of the same. At some point of time in 17th century, residential units like these started mushrooming all over the country. Of course, there are numerous social and economic reasons behind this phenomenon the discussion of which is not within the scope of this article.

But family dwellings like these hardly remained content with their simple design. With the passage of time they grew in splendour often matching up or exceeding the interiors of erstwhile residential premises. The arts and crafts homes in both sides of the Atlantic are splendid examples of this. The following home lovingly called as recanto ao natural is one of the contemporary avatars of a free standing family residence.