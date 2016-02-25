A flamboyant family home

Nothing really matches or even surpasses our need of self preservation except the urge of providing comfort and security to our nearest and dearest ones. Detached or semi-detached houses meant for single families often epitomise our need of ensuring the safety and wellbeing for the members of our family. The Netherlands are considered the birthplace of single free standing family houses or more appropriately the modern versions of the same. At some point of time in 17th century, residential units like these started mushrooming all over the country. Of course, there are numerous social and economic reasons behind this phenomenon the discussion of which is not within the scope of this article.
But family dwellings like these hardly remained content with their simple design. With the passage of time they grew in splendour often matching up or exceeding the interiors of erstwhile residential premises. The arts and crafts homes in both sides of the Atlantic are splendid examples of this. The following home lovingly called as recanto ao natural is one of the contemporary avatars of a free standing family residence.
Recanto ao natural, designed by Paulinho Peres Group, is a contemporary abode planned for a young couple with a child. It boasts of sizeable proportions, close rapport with nature and stylish décor according to the tastes of a modern householder. Let us step inside to view the many features of this smart home little more closely.
The double height living room is decorated with a comfortable grey tone sofa and a couple of trendy chairs. The modest tv cabinet occupies a corner of the room. The area is made further comfortable by an area rug also in grey shade. But the most spectacular element of this space is the lighting fixture that resembles a bouquet of flowers in a large crystal vase.
The dining space is located just behind the lounge. This area too is decorated with sleek furniture including a square shaped dining table and stylish white dining chairs. The crystal chandelier acts as the sole decorative object in this area. The entire building also boasts of extensive ceiling décor and ambient lighting.
An elaborate bar counter is put up just across the dining space. It is supplied with professional quality accessories and decorated with fashionable bar stools. The mirrored wall and ceiling decor further glamorises the space.
Professional quality kitchen follows the same impactful colour scheme of the rest of the building. All white flooring, kitchen counters and storage units are made attractive by the shiny black cabinet doors. Ceiling mounted task lighting helps to keep the space bright and, in the absence of large windows, functional.
This flamboyant house boasts of a stunningly decorated media room as well. Snug sectional sofa and equally warm area rug occupy the focal position here. A chequered pattern embellishes the accent wall. Underlying storage cabinets also possess an all black look. Like elsewhere in the building, a combination of valance lighting, wall art and small decorative objects adorn the space.
Though relatively less sensational in nature, the home office follows the same evocative blend of black and white as the rest of the house. It is stylishly decorated with black work table, a couple of comfortable chairs and cabinets. A chic and antique looking table lamp makes a rare appearance in this space.
If not for the presence of fabric covered headboard, the master bedroom wears an almost exclusively pale grey look. Mirrors installed above the headboard compensate for any perceived lack of space. The short bed is supplied with comfy furnishings. From graceful pendant lighting to ceiling mounted spotlights almost every kind of lighting fixture makes an appearance here. It may be better for you to go through our guide of lighting up the interior of your home the proper way.
A short corridor, partly blocked by a contemporary armchair, leads to the dressing room. It is secured by sliding doors with mirrored surfaces and curtains. The wooden floor tries to inject an element of cheer in the setting.
The en suite bathroom is lavishly decorated with premium quality marble flooring, bathtub, and vanity units. A plethora of lighting fixtures, metallic wash basins and a shower room complete stylising this small haven of calmness and repose.
The kid’s room wears a remarkably prim white look as well. The subtle pattern of the wallpaper and a cosy area rug prove to be welcome distractions. A cot, put up against the wall and decked with netted fabric, tries to induce a fairy tale like ambience in the room.
Recanto ao natural is also blessed with a small but meticulously decorated terrace. It has a chat zone decked with wicker furniture. The ceiling of this area is decorated by wooden trellis. A tiny swimming pool is surrounded by deck chairs to recline on and have a good look at the clear face of the sky at every possible opportunity.