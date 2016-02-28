A bold Japanese home with a surprise interior

This award-winning contemporary Japanese home possesses a bold facade and a humble interior. As with many modern Japanese homes, it is made from wood and designed with a minimalist sensibility.

The owner requested lots of open spaces, easy functionality and decent storage space for household goods. At the same time, the family wanted an interior decor that would work well with their antique furniture.

Architects Atelierorb accepted the challenge and created a dwelling of 85.33 meters square spread over two levels and a loft area. That calculates to be just 43 meters square on each of the first two levels. It's not much room for a space that also manages to fit in a two-way staircase. But this is a small home with big ideas, including a plan to use the element of spatial contrast to increase the sense of spaciousness in the home.

To see how this unique home has been envisioned, come with us on a photo tour and explore this incredible home.