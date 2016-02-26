Thriving in contrasts

In art, it is an age old technique to accentuate the contrast and create a powerful impression in the minds of the beholder. Chiaroscuro, a technique made famous by such artists as Caravaggio, is a stellar example how the playfulness of light standing against the depth of shadow can create masterful works of art. Renaissance architecture also made extensive use of this dramatic interplay of contrasts. At a later date, brutalist architecture sought to incorporate such striking contrasts in the exterior and interior of the buildings.

As Fernand Leger elaborated, “I organise the opposition between colours, lines and curves. I set curves against straight lines, patches of colour against plastic forms, pure colours against subtly nuanced shades of grey.” We love such juxtapositions in the interior of our houses. Perhaps life’s great canvas itself is so permeated with contraries that we feel ourselves to be at home in such a surrounding as this. As you will shortly see Casa Basáltica, one of Grupoarquitectura’s most remarkable creations, uses this technique in a very different way.