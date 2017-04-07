Gardening: 7 DIY steps to pave a beautiful garden path!

Those of you who have the experiences of walking through the hedge mazes of Longleat, Villa Pisani Labirinto or any of the similar labyrinthine garden ways will know the enormous fun associated with it. But at length the heart longs to solve the riddle and the mind starts searching for the destination.

It is much like life itself where all of us have gone through the experience of losing the sight of our life’s path at some point of time or the other. At length it turns out to be such a tumultuous experience and transformative too. We are forced to look at life from many different perspectives before breaking away from our old habits and emerging as a new person walking down a brand new path.

Sometime back we have shared few tips about how best to decorate your garden with appropriate shrubs and trees. Today, we will learn how to create a scenic walkway befitting our garden and what are the various styles to look for.